Stop CBN, FAAN’s Relocation to Lagos –Arewa Group Urges Northern Senators, Reps

A coalition of 16 Arewa groups under the auspices of Joint-Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations yesterday called on the National Assembly members of northern extraction, including senators and Reps to immediately stop the proposed relocation of five key CBN departments and headquarters of FAAN from Abuja to Lagos. The groups in a statement noted that the intervention of lawmakers from the North has become pertinent and it is their constitutional responsibility to protect the interests of the Nigerian people.

The statement signed by the Convener, Murtala Abubakar also commended some of the lawmakers who have raised their voices in disapproval of the relocation. Part of the statement said: “It is a commendable demonstration of commitment to the unity and balanced development of our nation. These representatives have rightly questioned the rationale behind these decisions, recognising the potential negative impact on regional representation, economic equilibrium, and the overall stability of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “We in particular salute the courage and impeccable demonstration of public service by Senator Ali Ndume.

“Reports in the media indicate that the group of Senators elected by the people of the North – and whom they represent in the Red Chamber, muted the idea of taking the Federal Government to court on the matter. “While we respect the independence of the judiciary, we must emphasise that resorting to legal proceedings could be interpreted as a sign of procrastination. “Our legislators hold a constitutional mandate to ensure that the Executive aligns its policies and programs with the constitutional principles that have been violated by the actions of the CBN and FAAN.

“The urgency of the matter requires expeditious legislative action to correct these deviations from our constitutional ideals. “While acknowledging the proactive stance taken by these legislators, the Northern Youth Organisations would like to go a step further by calling on our representatives in the National Assembly to exercise their full legislative oversight functions.” The groups include; Arewa Defence League, Association of Northern Nigerian Students, Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity, Arewa Young Women’s Rights Advocate Council, Northern Youth in Defence of Democracy, Arewa Radio and Television Commentators, Northern Youth Democratic Agenda, Arewa Youth Advocates for Peace and Unity Initiative and Northeast Youth Arti- sans Association.