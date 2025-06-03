Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi asks Nigerians to stop calling her daughter, Adejare, ‘Duduke’.

Speaking in a recent interview on Off The Top” podcast, Simi lamented on how many Nigerians continue to mistake her daughter’s name for the popular hit song, ‘Duduke’ which she sang when she was pregnant with the child.

Simi noted that a lot of people have taken to calling her daughter the name, and she doesn’t appreciate that.

She opined that the word ‘Duduke’ has no meaning, but it was just simply a music beat.

The mother of one said; “People call my daughter Duduke which I don’t like. It doesn’t mean anything. As in if it means something good.. it is just a beat. I get it; it’s coming from a good place and I try not to react.”

Reaction trailing this posts:

@Dailygistz said: “I remember when that song come out. My neighbor wife no dey let us hear word for compound. Everyday duduke duduke. For belle wey never reach 6 weeks.”

@FLACKO_VVS wrote: “Now Nigerians might start calling her that fr. i didn’t she is being called that until now.”

@jerrynuelfx commented: “Na now dem go call am Duduke d more. 9ja wen no get chills”

@c0smm0s insisted; “Day play….we ain’t stopping that’s her media name ”

“Stop calling my child Duduke” – Simi tells Nigerians pic.twitter.com/NjholkRz5t — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 3, 2025

