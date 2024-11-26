Stop Blackmail, Intimidation Of Nigerians By Non-State Actors, Group Begs Security Agencies

Share

A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has called on the Police, Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) and other security agencies to checkmate the activities of disgruntled non-state actors who have formed the habit of intimidating, blackmailing and extorting highly placed Nigerians.

SNM in a statement jointly signed by Rev Solomon Semaka and Dr Richard Oduma also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related crimes commission (ICPC) to activate the necessary channels to curb the menace.

SNM particularly called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Intelligence Services to strengthen their efforts and beam searchlight on the rising reports of activities of these criminal syndicates who are specialized in blackmailing and extorting unsuspecting government officials using the Freedom of Information Act (FOI).

SNM remarked that it is unfortunate that the proliferation of illegal CSOs in the country has led to a situation whereby their activities are having a negative impact on the government.

SNM noted that a situation where the fate and stability of government agencies are left at the mercy of non-state actors under the guise of freedom of information or anti-corruption crusades is highly unacceptable.

The group insisted that unless the activities of non-state actors are regulated and closely monitored, they will continue to hinder development and impact negatively the overall public perception of the government.

They said: “While we have consistently advocated for public officials to be accountable to the people, we do not support the abuse of the process in any form much less the criminalisation of same as a tool for blackmail, extortion and intimidation by non-state actors who are entrenched in their activities.

“Sadly, the Federal government agencies are the worst victims due to the unrestricted and unrealistic provisions of the Freedom of Information Act. The right to interrogate public officials should not become a weapon of blackmail, intimidation and extortion by unpatriotic elements.

“We have various anti-corruption agencies in the country such as the EFCC, ICPC, The Nigerian Police, DSS etc that have a responsibility to check the excesses of public officials.

“It is therefore counterproductive for non-state actors to be allowed to have a free day demanding outrageous information and secret documents which they use to strengthen their illegal trade.”

