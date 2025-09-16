Naira Marley Urges Nigerian Youths Against Betting

Popular Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has warned Nigerian youths against excessive sports betting.
Speaking on his X handle on Monday, the ‘Tesumole’ crooner emphasised that gambling isn’t an occupation.
He wrote, “Football bet no be work bro. Please stop before they finish you.”
Naira Marley’s advice comes amid mounting concerns about sports betting’s impact on Nigerian youths.
A report by Business Insider Africa ranked Nigeria as the top sports betting nation on the continent in early 2025.
There are 168.7 million active bettors in Nigeria, according to the report, which said 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population aged 30 and under are engaged in the act.
