Stop Being Ungrateful To Tinubu, Women Tell Onyejeocha Over Plot To Return To Reps

The Coalition of Asiwaju Progressives Women (CAPW) has warned the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, to stop undermining the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Describing Onyejeocha as an ingrate, the women’s group said Onyejeocha was not worthy to be on President Tinubu’s cabinet.

The Coalition made this known in a statement signed by its leader, Dr Abidemi Johnson.

Johnson said instead of focusing on her job as minister, Onyejeocha has embarked on a campaign to destabilize the House of Representatives.

According to her, Onyejeocha is pursuing her selfish interest, causing division in the Green Chamber over her quest to become Speaker.

Following her victory at the tribunal for representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Dr Johnson noted that the minister’s next agenda is to push try to topple Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas under the guise of alleged marginalization of the southeast and women.

She further said that Onyejeocha has already spent billions to achieve her purpose, by sponsoring several groups and other disgruntled elements.

“As patriotic women with absolute allegiance and loyalty to President Tinubu, we can not just sit back and watch our fellow woman jeopardize the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration,” Dr Johnson said.

“We advocated for more females in this cabinet and the President yielded to that request. But one of the beneficiaries has become an enemy of the government.

“We are talking about the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. Regrettably, Onyejeocha is on a mission to disrupt this government. She is an ingrate.

” It is unthinkable that after being inaugurated as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, she has embarked on a jamboree to waste taxpayers’ money to pursue her selfish ambition to destabilize the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Just a few days back, she doled out dollars in large sums to over 20 civil society groups to move against the very administration which she is serving on a purported mission of President Asiwaju not involving women in the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Her new desire now is to become the Speaker of the House of Reps under the guise that the South East and women must be given the Speakership of the House even when the Igbos are comfortable with the leadership of Hon Ben Kalu who is from the South East.”

The group, therefore, cautioned Onyejeocha to quit her sinister agenda and focus on her job.

Johnson said should the minister continue her dark arts, it would be left with no option but to protest at Aso Villa.