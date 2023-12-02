Stop Beating Your Wife, Court Cautions Kaduna-based Father

A Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, Nigeria, has warned a Kaduna-based father, Lukman Soladoye, to desist from beating his wife. The court, presided over by Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman, specifically stated, “If your wife does anything wrong to you, talk to her about it and show your displeasure; you are not supposed to beat your wife.”

Abdulrahman gave the above directive while listening to the Kaduna-based father of four who had confessed before the court that he regularly beat his wife, Kemi Soladoye and their children to correct them when they did something he considered wrong. Mr Soladoye, however, insisted that he loves his family and only wants the best for them.

Mr Soladoye’s confession came sequel to the complaint of his wife made through her counsel, B. A Tanko, that she had wanted a divorce due to the incessant assault, but later changed her mind and settled with her husband. Mrs Soladoye urged the court to caution the defendant to stop physically abusing her and their children.

In his intervention, Abdulrahman, who asked the defendant if he would promise to stop beating his wife and children of which the defendant answered in the affirmative concerning the wife and in the negative concerning the children, stated that “As for your children, beating is not the only way to correct a child; always show love and affection to your children, pray for them and advise them.”

Abdulrahman also declared that the court would continue to monitor the defendant’s behaviour, and asked the complainant to report to the court if the defendant assaults her again.