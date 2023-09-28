Stop Attending Int’l Meetings, Think Of How To Build The African Continent – Lumumba

Professor Patrick Lumumba of Kenya has advised African leaders to stop attending foreign meetings and look inward to know how to solve their problems.

Lumumba who is a professor of public law also said that the sit-tight African leaders were responsible for the frequent coups in the continent.

Speaking as a guest speaker on Thursday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital during a democracy dialogue organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation with the theme breaking grounds in the democracy-development nexus in Africa, the human rights activist said that African leaders were in the business of attending international meetings without coming up with any possible solution.

He said ” We must examine what constitutes democracy. Do we love each other in Africa? Where does African countries print their ballot papers?

“What can we do to create an environment where our resources can be used to develop our environment? It is our duty to lift Africa up for our generations yet unborn. We must never give up. If we are not careful, we will not achieve our potential. He said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman and founder of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), Dr Goodluck Jonathan, said the GJF Annual Democracy Dialogue was an initiative that brings together stakeholders across Africa to examine issues of democracy and crisis in the continent towards proffering solutions.

He pointed out that the theme of the dialogue underscored the fact that the people need to see democracy beyond elections and what happens after by way of good governance.

Jonathan said, “Democracy in the continent has gone through a period of crises that thrive by social tension, coup d’etat, insecurity and poor management of the electoral process, which in itself is a threat to our democracy in Africa.”

“You can as well develop economically and go to the top without democracy. There are so many countries that are not democratic but they are there.

“From what we know those countries’ citizens feel as if they are slaves and that is why the world embraces democracy because it gives everybody the opportunity to serve.

“And that is why we have embraced democracy and if we have embraced democracy, we must practice it in a way that citizens must be happy.

Speaking also, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri stated that the introduction of armed non-state actors in political contests poses a greater threat to democracy than the military, noting that unless the people insist on building strong institutions capable of resisting the antics of strong men, more countries would be affected.

The governor said the timing of the conference could not have come at a better time in view of what he described as a “recent epidemic of military takeovers in the sub-region, which have woken us rudely from our sweet dreams that Africa has come a long way from an era marked by oppressive regimes and limited civic participation.”

“The introduction of armed non-state actors in political contests poses a greater threat to our democracy than the military. And unless we insist on building strong institutions capable of resisting the antics of strong men, more and more countries will be infected.

“The antidote is the rise of accountable leaders, vibrant civil societies, and engaged citizenry who shape their own destinies and demand transparency, justice, and equal opportunities.”

“The re-emergence of this malady should be a source of concern for all of us. We as politicians and the chief drivers of the democratic culture cannot completely absolve ourselves in this matter. Because we inadvertently create the environment for such behaviour.”

“Democracy should be about ballots, not bullets. It should be an exchange of ideas and convictions. That is why I often say, those who will kill you to rule you, cannot mean well for you.”

In his remarks, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, and Ogiame Atuwatse III noted that the interest of the people should be paramount in whatever system of government that is adopted, whether traditional or democratic.

Also speaking, the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr Omar Touray, blamed the lack of development in Africa on weak institutions that have failed to hold leaders accountable.

In her goodwill message, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, called for the strengthening of democratic institutions through the inclusiveness of women, youths and the vulnerable in society.