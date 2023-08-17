Stop Attacking Dokubo, SEFFND Warns ILA, Others

The Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta (SEFFND) has warned the Ibo Lawyers Association, HURIWA, Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other groups allegedly attacking Asari Dokubo to desist from the act or face their wrath.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by General Commanding Officer, Agadagba 1 popularly known as the River Don along with other commanders in the creek of Bayelsa, they expressed pain over the alleged name-calling and blackmail of Asari Dokubo.

SEFFND knocked the groups for allegedly attacking Dokubo for sitting down and watching unknown gunmen maim, kill, and destroy lives and properties of fellow Igbos on a daily basis without finding any solution to the bloodbath that has stopped the movement of persons and goods in the area.

The Militant Group also warned those who are allegedly peddling false information and trying to drag Dokubo Asari’s name into the mud over the pipeline surveillance Contract Job in other to gain favour before the former handlers should stop henceforth.

The group stated that Dokubo Asari is a Nigerian and a bonafide Niger Delta who has been at the forefront of the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta people and a firm supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group stated in confidence, that they are in full support of Dokubo Asari’s stand in defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to the supreme court in the ongoing Presidential election tribunal petition adding that they will do everything humanly possible to stand side by side in support of Asari Dokubo.

Meanwhile, the dreaded Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of the Niger Delta militant group has debunked news making rounds that Asari was the brain behind the delay and non-renewal of the multi-million dollar pipeline surveillance contract job that Buhari administration awarded to Chief Government Ekpemupolo (AKA Tompolo).

The statement reads in part ” We the Niger Delta Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta warn the Ibo Lawyers Association ILA, HURIWA, Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other disgruntled personalities to desist forthwith from attacking the well-respected leader of Niger Delta and freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo.

“We will not allow these diminishing insults, blackmail and name-dropping by the Ibo Lawyers Association ILA, HURIWA, Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other disgruntled personalities to go on with these demeaning insensitive statements published on pages of newspapers and online media space.

“It is really disheartening for these groups to attack Asari Dokubo while the entire South East has been a zone of killing and kidnapping by the proscribed terrorist group called IPOB, and Eastern Security Network, ESN, which have made life unbearable for the people.

“The proscribed IPOB group have unleashed terror and horror on the people under the guise of fighting for an unachievable and laughable independence.

“ILA, HURIWA and some group of elements of personalities are hiding from the truth and unnecessarily heating up the polity for their selfish gains in order to just attract cheap popularity from the media space by attacking Asari Dokubo.

“These are enemies of the Nigerian State, the peaceful coexistence and stability of the country. Therefore, we call on the security agencies not to turn their eyes away from ILA, HURIWA, the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and some disgruntled elements because that was how the proscribed IPOB and the criminal ESN group started in our eyes.

“We also make it clear to the general public that the respected National Leader of the Niger Delta and the face of the struggle for the emancipation of the oil-rich people of the Niger Delta region, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, does not have any hand in whatever reason that might have led to the delay and non-renewal of the said multi-million Dollar Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, surveillance contract being handled and operated by Tantita Security Services owned by the former Militant leader of Niger Delta, popularly known as Tompolo.

“As such if Mr President chose to award a pipeline surveillance contract Job to Dokubo Asari in other to safeguard the nation’s Oil facilities in the Niger Delta, no problem with that.

“Therefore henceforth no single individual has the right to claim to himself a pipeline surveillance contract job alone in the region because no individual in the Niger Delta has a monopoly of knowledge or monopoly of violence, a word is enough for the wise.