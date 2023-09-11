Stop Asking About My Baby Daddy, Sophia Momodu Tells Fans (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu has taken to her social media page to warn curious fans who wouldn’t stop asking about her relationship with her baby daddy, David0.

This is coming after Sophia dissociated herself from Davido and the Adeleke family a few months ago when she spoke about changing her daughter’s last name to her surname.

Speaking recently, Sophia via her Instagram live session, called out her fans to order regarding their curiosity about her relationship with her daughter’s father.

She demanded utmost respect from her fans, saying she was leaving that part of her life behind.

Referring to Davido as ‘a person’ she said, Whatever I and my daughter shared with that person is over is over.

She said, “You all are not about to make me talk about anybody I don’t wanna talk about. I’ve told you guys, to allow it. I don’t wanna talk about my ex or whatever is going on; never ever go there.

“That matter is buried and gone. There are other things I am more interested in; like Imade and I other than anybody we’re affiliated with. Honestly, you need to show some respect,”

