Stop Appointing Individuals With Questionable Characters, Kogi APC Warns Yiltwatda

A group within the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Kogi APC Renaissance Forum, has advised the National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yiltwatda, to desist forthwith from embarrassing the party in its appointment of individuals with questionable character for critical national assignments.

The group, through its spokesman, Adejo Emmanuel, stated this against the backdrop of the appointment of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Former Governor of Kogi State, as a member of the 2025 Osun State Governorship Primary Election by the National Chairman of the party.

The group, which made this declaration on Saturday, said the appointment of Bello is a bad signal to the party, calling on the National Chairman of the party to rescind his decision.

The group stated: “It is disgraceful and unacceptable that despite the abundance of credible individuals in the APC who can be appointed as member of the committee to deliver for the party on such critical and noble responsibility of producing the party’s flag bearer for the Osun Governorship Election, it is Former Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, a man reduced to a cautionary tale by the EFCC who is currently prosecuting him on an alleged case of diversion and misappropriation of Kogi State funds to the tune of N80.2bn and a N110 billion 16 count fraud charge before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court and Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT High Court respectively is the one appointed as member of the committee.

“It is pertinent to state further that the appointment of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello as a member of the 2025 Osun state Governorship Primary Election compromises the diligent fight against corruption and corrupt persons under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision has recovered several billions in stolen funds meant to drive economic growth and development of the nation.

“This very appointment by the National Chairman does not only embarrasses and subject the party to ridicule before opposition parties, but is a huge moral burden as it paints the party in very bad light before Nigerians; bringing the party to total disrepute and goes a long way to create the false assumption that the All Progressive Congress under the leadership of Prof. Nentawe Yiltwada fraternizes with alleged criminals facing trail.

“The group further advised the National Chairman not to allow himself to be intimidated or deceived by Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, who has little or no capacity to deliver even his own polling unit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

“Consequently, the group is requesting the delisting of the name of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as a member of the 2025 Osun state Governorship Primary Committee as damage control to sustain and preserve the integrity of the party to conduct a credible primary election that is expected to produce the party flag bearer for the Osun Governorship election.”