Stop Alia From Taking Over Benue Shares In Dangote Cement, Group Begs Lawmakers

Share

…Demands investigation of Zenith Bank shares, others

Benue State House of Assembly has been urged to, as a matter of urgent importance, prevail over Governor Hyceint Alia from taking over the shares of Benue State domiciled in Dangote Cement.

This was, even as, the lawmakers have been called upon, to quickly investigate the Governor and some of his officials, over the sale of Benue shares in Zenith Bank PLC and other companies of Benue interest.

A statement issued on Monday evening, signed by Felix Atetan and Peter Ameh, on behalf of Benue Good Governance Crusaders, as President and Secretary, respectively; alleged that the Governor had also perfected arrangements to sell off the only viable state-owned transport company, Benue Links Limited, to a Lagos based transport company owner.

The group accused Alia’s kinsman, Raymond Asemakaha, of assisting the Governor to take over Benue patrimonies in both local and international firms.

The statement reads: “After selling Benue Shares in Zenith Bank, Gov. Alia sets sights on Dangote Cement. As a group dedicated to defending democracy and promoting transparency, we must raise the alarm whenever we observe wrongdoing in the system.

Today, we wish to draw the attention of all well-meaning people of Benue State and other Nigerians to the economic atrocities being committed by the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

“The latest move by the governor is to dislodge Alhaji Aliko Dangote from the ownership of the former Benue Cement Company, now Dangote Cement, and take it over. Alia aims to run for the presidency shortly and amassing as much wealth as possible to prepare himself for this mission.

“The governor is utilizing his kinsman, Raymond Asemakaha, who is the Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC). They have so far incorporated new companies, including a bakery, a water factory, and a fertilizer plant, all in Asemakaha’s name, and are now attempting to take over the big one—Dangote Cement—to expand the governor’s private conglomerate.

“Last year, Governor Alia, through BIPC, sold the state’s shares in Zenith Bank and other enterprises worth N12 billion. To divert attention from the huge proceeds of the sale and present a façade of investment, the Governor and MD Asemakaha quickly established companies that would make it appear as though their government was investing.

“This is why we are witnessing emergency companies springing up in the name of the state government today. None of these new companies are incorporated in the state government’s name.

“Today, Governor Alia announced at a press conference in Makurdi, through Asemakaha, that his government has commenced moves to reclaim its holdings and allied entitlements in Dangote Cement Company, following the Rights Issue of 2005. The BIPC Managing Director stated that the state government is demanding the allotment of 111,438,493 units of shares valued at N65.8 billion.

“This is all a hoax. Our investigation has revealed that the governor is not demanding the allotment for the state government; he is asking for the holdings to be transferred to one of his private companies, using the Benue State Government as a shield to incite local and parochial sentiments against Dangote Industries.

“In February 2024, Governor Alia sold the Benue Printing and Publishing Company (BPPC) to one of his cronies. The process of selling BPPC did not follow due process, just as Governor Alia has sold other state-owned businesses to himself since assuming office.

“Already, Governor Alia is in advanced talks with a Lagos-based transport company owner who wants to buy Benue Links Transport Company. Alia will be a co-owner of this company.

“The Governor has already invested heavily in the company as an individual, with over 50 buses acquired using palliative funds sent to the state by President Bola Tinubu, while misleading the public into believing that the buses are owned by the state government.

“Other companies that Alia has lined up to secretly sell to his business partners in the coming months include: Makurdi Modern Market, Taraku Mills, Mega Foods and Beverages Processing Company Ltd., Benfruit Nig. Ltd., Benkims Plastic Nig. Ltd., Katsina-Ala Yam Flour Factory, Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Ltd., Otukpo Burnt Bricks, and Benue Roof Tiles Ltd.

“Our Demands:

We strongly condemn Governor Hyacinth Alia’s move to take over Dangote Cement and turn it into his private company. We equally condemn the illegal sale of Benue Industries by Governor Alia and demand an immediate termination of such sales.

“We demand that the Benue State House of Assembly summoned the Governor to appear before it, along with the Managing Director of BIPC, to answer questions regarding his harassment of Dangote Industries and the sale of government assets under his administration.

“We demand that the Governor make public records of all the sales of government assets that his administration has conducted so far.

We also demand that no action be taken by the Governor to privatize any government asset henceforth until he follows due process and obtains the consent of the people of the state.

“We expect that these demands will be met within the shortest possible time frame. In the meantime, we request the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence an investigation into the sale of Benue State government assets under the Alia administration”.

Share

Please follow and like us: