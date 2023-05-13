Stop Additional Borrowings , Idakolo Tells Incoming Government

The statement by the nation’s Director – General of Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, about the precarious position of the nation’s debt signaled a looming danger unless drastic measures are put in place. An Expert on economic matters, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, who reacted to the submission of Akabueze, said that the incoming government should stop additional borrowing forthwith and start negotiations on restructuring the existing debt.

He said: “The Budget Office has started voicing the concerns of economists and financial experts on the unsustainability of Ni – geria’s debt position. There is a saying that “if we do not recognise our problems how can we find a cure to it. “The outgoing administration seems not to realise the deep debt hole they are plunging the country into with additional debt request of $800 million from the World Bank few days to the expiration of their tenure.”

He then urged the incoming government to, among others, stop additional borrowing forthwith and start negotiations on the restructuring of the existing debt with a view of having some reliefs that would help the new government start strong.

“The new administration should henceforth look at the possibility of funding infrastructural projects through Public Private Partnerships and open the country more to foreign investors with more effective ease of doing business. “The government should critically improve its participation in the oil and gas sector, especially gas exploration, of which we have billions in reserves.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait are presently taking advantage of the gas reserves to build their economy.