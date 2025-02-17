New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
…Stood For Good Governance Southern, Middle Belt Leaders

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed grief over the demise of elder statesman and co-founder of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as an advocate of good governance, equity and justice.

A statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday hailed Chief Adebanjo as a relentless advocate for justice, equity, and good governance, emphasising his lifelong dedication to Nigeria’s advancement.

The statement was signed by SMBLF leaders—including Pa Edwin Clark (Leader), Senator Azuta-Nbata (Ohanaeze PresidentGeneral), Dr Godknows Igali (PANDEF President-General), Dr Pogu Bitrus (President, Middle Belt Forum), and John Nnia Nwodo (Coordinator).

The SMBLF described Adebanjo’s life as a beacon of integrity, justice, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles, adding that “His departure marks the end of an era, leaving a profound void in Nigeria’s political and socio-cultural landscape,” the state – ment said.

