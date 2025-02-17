…Stood For Good Governance Southern, Middle Belt Leaders

Share

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed grief over the demise of elder statesman and co-founder of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as an advocate of good governance, equity and justice.

A statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday hailed Chief Adebanjo as a relentless advocate for justice, equity, and good governance, emphasising his lifelong dedication to Nigeria’s advancement.

The statement was signed by SMBLF leaders—including Pa Edwin Clark (Leader), Senator Azuta-Nbata (Ohanaeze PresidentGeneral), Dr Godknows Igali (PANDEF President-General), Dr Pogu Bitrus (President, Middle Belt Forum), and John Nnia Nwodo (Coordinator).

The SMBLF described Adebanjo’s life as a beacon of integrity, justice, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles, adding that “His departure marks the end of an era, leaving a profound void in Nigeria’s political and socio-cultural landscape,” the state – ment said.

Share

Please follow and like us: