Stoneman Willie: Pennsylvania Man Sets To Be Buried After 128 Years

Stoneman Willie, a mummified man, who has been on display at Auman’s Funeral Home in Reading, Pennsylvania, for 128 years, is set to receive a proper burial.

New Telegraph learned that the man’s body was found preserved in the basement of the funeral home, and he was put on display for over a century as a curiosity.

Due to the false name he provided at the time of his arrest, Stoneman Willie’s true identity remained a mystery, and authorities were unable to locate any of his relatives.

According to Reuters, the man was dressed in a suit with a bow tie, placed in a coffin with a red sash across his chest, and remarkably, his hair and teeth remained intact, while his skin had acquired a leathery appearance.

The funeral home had requested permission from the state to retain the body, rather than bury it, in order to observe and monitor the experimental embalming process.

However, Auman’s Funeral Home has recently managed to identify Stoneman Willie using historical documents. They plan to disclose his name later this week when they finally bury the body.

The Funeral Director, Kyle Blankenbiller, said, “We don’t refer to him as a mummy. We refer to him as our friend Willie,” adding that “He has just become such an icon, such a storied part of not only Reading’s past but certainly its present.”

It was gathered that ahead of the funeral, the city of Reading will memorialize the man who has been part of the city’s folklore for generations.

Throughout this week, Stoneman Willie’s body will be on display at Auman’s Funeral Home. On Saturday, he will be given a final procession through the streets of Reading and laid to rest in a local cemetery. At that time, his true name will be engraved on his tombstone, bringing closure to this long-standing mystery.