Stolen Jewellery: Otu Promise To Compensate Mayorkun

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu has promised to compensate Nigerian singer, Mayorkun for the things he lost in Calabar, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the 29-year-old singer had cried out on social media over his stolen valuables as he promised never to perform in the state again.

Mayorkun is one of the musicians earmarked to perform at the 2023 Calabar Carnival which is currently ongoing in the state, but following his performance, Mayorkun claimed to have misplaced jewellery valued at millions of naira.

After expressing his anger in a post on his social media website, the artist promised not to play in Calabar again. A few hours later, musician Iyanya declared that one of Mayorkun’s stolen diamond chains had been found.

Mayorkun did, however, disclose in a follow-up post on his official X that he just met with Governor Otu, who promised to reimburse him for the goods he had lost in Calabar.

He said, “Just met with the Governor of Cross River State, H.E Prince Bassey Otu. He assured me that Calabar people remain very hospitable and he has also stressed that I will be compensated for my valuables lost.

“Thank you, sir. Still searching for my pendant. It’s so special to me for many reasons.”