‘Stolen’ Genitals: Men Jailed 3 Months Over Defamation Of Character

A Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja has issued a verdict on Friday, October 6 sentencing two individuals, Basil Eze and Awaisu Jibrin, to three months of imprisonment each for defamation of character.

The judge, Malam Isa Adamu, provided the convicts with an alternative to their prison sentences, giving them the option to pay a fine of N10,000 each.

The individuals, who are residents of Garki in Abuja, admitted their guilt in the case of defamation of character.

Prior to this, the prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, informed the court that the complainant, Yakubu Tijani, filed a report with the Garki Police Station on October 4. He reported that the defendants had accused him of “shrinking” their genitals after he approached them and asked for directions to a street.

READ ALSO:

However, as part of the police investigation, the convicts were taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that their genitals had not been “stolen,” as they had claimed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 392 of the Penal Code.