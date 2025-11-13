Stolen Deputy Gov’s Convoy’s Hilux Recovered, Police Arrest Suspect

The Kano State Government has recovered a stolen Deputy Governor’s Convoy Hillux vehicle and arrested the culprit.

In a statement by the Deputy Governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, he said “we are confirming that the Toyota Hilux vehicle recently stolen has been successfully recovered by the Police.”

Garba added: “According to a report received from the Police, the vehicle was traced and recovered in the early hours of Wednesday following a swift and coordinated operation by security operatives.”

He added that a suspect, who serves as a permanent and pensionable driver, has been arrested in connection with the theft and is currently assisting the Police in their ongoing investigation.

“The Deputy Governor’s Office commends the prompt response and professionalism displayed by the Police and other security agencies involved in the recovery effort. “The Office categorically clarified that the incident was a clear breach of trust by the arrested driver.”