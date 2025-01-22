Stocks Tumble As MTNN, Insurance Sell-Off Slash Value By N185bn

Share

Nigerian equities shed a staggering N185 billion in market value on Wednesday, driven by profit-taking in MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (-3.6%) and a broad sell-off across insurance stocks.

The market capitalization slipped to N63.15 trillion, while the bench – mark All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.29 per cent to close at 102,836.13 points. Market sentiment was evenly divided, with 24 stocks declining and an equal number advancing.

The session’s steepest losses were recorded by MULTIVERSE (-9.87%), MAYBAKER (-9.78%), PRESTIGE (-7.69%), GUINEAINS (-7.45%), and REDSTAR – EX (-4.75%), collectively dragging the overall market performance.

Sectoral performance revealed widespread bearish sentiment with the Insurance sector losing the most, plummeting 0.91 per cent, with heavy losses in PRES – TIGE, GUINEAINS, SUNUASSUR, CORNER – STONE, UNIVINSURE, and MANSARD. Marginal declines of 0.26 per cent, 0.11 per cent, and 0.18 per cent were also observed in the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Goods sectors, respectively.

Conversely, the Banking sector emerged as a lone bright spot, advancing by 0.61 per cent, underscoring its resilience in an otherwise subdued trading session.

Trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange slowed, with the total number of deals and traded volumes contract – ing by 17.74 per cent and 10.34 per cent, respectively, to 10,766 deals and 394.82 million units.

However, traded value soared 26.61 per cent to N15.16 billion, driven by heightened activity in ACCESSCORP and GEREGU. ACCESSCORP led in trading volume, with 92 million units exchanged across 403 transactions, while GEREGU dominated in value, contributing a substantial N5.2 billion to the day’s turnover.

The session’s total transaction volume of 394.82 million marked a steep drop from the previous day’s 1.33 billion units, underscoring waning investor participation.

Key market movers included MTNN, UBA, NSLTECH, ZENITH – BANK, and ACCESSCORP. By the session’s close, the market capitalisation of listed equities had contracted by 0.29 per cent, reinforcing the bearish sentiment that defined the day.

