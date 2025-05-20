Stocks Stumble In Tepid Start To Trading Week

Share

The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a fragile footing as bearish sentiments prevailed on Monday, shaving N8 billion off investors’ portfolios amid muted activity and cautious positioning ahead of key macroeconomic events.

At the close of trading, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) dipped marginally by 12.54 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 109,697.83 points. In tandem, market capitalisation slid to N68.945 trillion, reflecting the N8 billion erosion in value.

The day’s downturn was driven by sell-off in medium and large-cap stocks, with Transcorp Hotels, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), PZ Cussons Nigeria, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), and Fidelity Bank among the notable laggards.

Market analysts at United Capital Plc offered a cautious outlook for the week, projecting subdued activity in the near term. “The equities market will be relatively dovish this week,” the firm noted.

“Investors are holding back as they await the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on Tuesday. Additionally, the NT-bills auction scheduled for mid-week may divert attention to the money market.”

The firm further hinted that unless significant liquidity enters the system, declining buying momentum could persist.

However, it left room for selective bullish activity, driven by earnings surprises. “There might be some pockets of buying activities arising from the filing of impressive Q1 2025 results.

Given the above, we advise portfolio managers to adopt an opportunistic approach, taking advantage of intra-day gains,” United Capital advised.

Despite the negative close, the market breadth remained positive, with 46 gainers outweighing 23 decliners—an indication that investor sentiment has not fully tilted bearish.

