Stocks Soar By N467bn In Sustained Bull Reign

Nigeria’s stock market sustained its 7th day bullish trajectory on Thursday , closing with a remarkable capitalisation increase of N467 billion, bolstered by gains in medium and large-cap equities.

This robust performance propelled the market capitalisation to an impressive N61.375 trillion.

Key drivers of this stellar performances were Aradel Holdings, MRS Oil Nigeria, Presco, Nestlé Nigeria, and Transcorp Hotels.

The All Share Index (ASI) surged by 770.56 points, representing a 0.77% uptick to close at 101,248.02 points. Investor sentiment returned stronger with 47 stocks recording gains against 17 decliners.

Leading the charge were Honeywell Flour Mills, UACN, and Aradel Holdings, each notching a maximum 10 per cent price increase to close at N5.50, N27.50, and N730.40 per share, respectively.

MRS Oil Nigeria and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) followed closely, climb – ing 9.96 per cent to N175.60 and N41.95 per share, while Eterna rose 9.88 per cent to close at N27.25 per share.

Conversely, the losers’ chart was led by Tantalizers, which shed 9.77 per cent to close at N1.57 per share. Multiverse Mining & Exploration followed, dipping 9.73 per cent to N5.10 per share, while John Holt declined by 9.68 per cent to N5.88 per share.

Other notable laggards included Caverton Offshore Sup – port Group, which fell 7.76 per cent to N2.26, and Omatek Ventures, down 7.35 per cent to 63 kobo per share.

The trading session also witnessed a 5.56 per cent surge in total volume traded, with 411.374 million units valued at N26.304 billion exchanged in 10,260 deals.

Universal Insurance led activity, trading 38.231 million shares worth N14.847 million. AIICO Insurance followed with 20.983 million shares valued at N31.185 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) transacted 20.407 million shares valued at N1.082 billion.

