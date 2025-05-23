Stocks Slump As Bears Tighten Grip On NGX

Share

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish streak on Thursday, as sustained profit-taking and risk-off sentiment dragged the benchmark All-Share Index (NGXASI) lower by 0.40 per cent to close at 109,183.02 points.

This marked a fresh decline from Wednesday’s close of 109,619.10, trimming the year-to-date return to 6.08 per cent.

Investors’ wealth declined by N274.07 billion, with market capitalisation settling at N68.62 trillion. Heavyweights such as Dangote Sugar (-5.91%), Nigerian Breweries (-4.69%), Transcorp -4.44%), UBA (-1.92%), Access Holdings (-1.60%), GTCO (-1.08%), and Zenith Bank (-0.73%) led the market lower, alongside 27 other laggards.

Market sentiment remained broadly negative, as decliners outnumbered advancers by 34 to 22, reflecting a negative market breadth. UHOMREIT emerged the top gainer, advancing 10 per cent, while CHELLARAM and MAY – BAKER shed 10 per cent apiece to top the losers’ chart.

Meanwhile, CUSTODIAN broke past its 52-week high to trade at N21.80. Trading activity surged, with total volume rising by 147.98 per cent to 1.65 billion units, valued at N19.10 billion, across 26,176 deals.

ROYALEX accounted for more than half of the day’s volume, trading 903.59 million units (54.86% of total volume), while FIDELITYBK led the value chart with N2.42 billion worth of trades (12.67% of total value). Sectoral performance was largely downbeat.

The Insurance index dipped by 1.7 per cent, Consumer Goods shed 1.4%, while Banking lost 1.1 per cent. The Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices, however, closed flat.

