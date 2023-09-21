Stocks Slip as Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

Stocks moved mostly lower Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady — yet forecast one more rate hike to come within 2023’s final two meetings.

As Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.1 percent and was the only major index in the green. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down almost one percent.

Wall Street’s focus on the Fed turned to what would happen in the future: whether it will return to raising borrowing costs this year, and when a rate cut could be in the cards. The central bank signaled one more hike would come before the end of the year.

Stocks appeared to turn lower as Powell spoke and wavered on whether he expects an economic “soft landing” — in which inflation comes down without the US economy going into recession. Powell said a soft landing isn’t the baseline for the path forward but is a “plausible outcome,” later adding that it has always been a “primary objective” for the Fed in their rate-hiking path.

The recent soaring rally in oil prices, seen by some as a risk to the Fed’s efforts to cool inflation, pulled back somewhat on Wednesday as investors weighed how its policy decision might affect economic growth and fuel demand.