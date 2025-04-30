Stocks Retreat On MTNN Losses, Shedding N116.28bn In Market Cap

Share

Nigeria’s equities market saw a sharp reversal on Tuesday as investors lost N116.28 billion in market value, dragged down by significant losses in heavyweight shares of MTN Nigeria as the price depreciated by -6.07 per cent or N15.50 to close at N240.00, down from N255.50 per share.

FCMB and First HoldCo also shed -2.19 per cent and -0.20 per cent, losing -20kobo and -0.05kobo apiece to close at N8.95 and N24.55 per share respectively. The sell-off, compounded by losses in 17 low-cap and medium cap equities, halted the market’s previous rally this week.

Consequently, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index slipped by 0.17 per cent to close at 105,931.18 points, while the market capitalisation settled at ₦66.58 trillion, down from the previous day’s N66.69 trillion.

Despite the downturn in headline indices, broader market sentiment remained resilient. The trading day closed with a positive market breadth as a total of 33 stocks advanced against 20 decliners.

Sectoral performance was largely upbeat: Banking (+1.30%), Insurance (+0.53%), Consumer Goods (+0.48%), and Oil & Gas (+0.09%) all posted gains, while the Industrial Goods and Commodities sectors ended flat.

Top gainers included newly listed Legend Internet Plc, ABC Transport, CADBURY, Champion Breweries, and Eterna Oil, while the laggards were led by LIVESTOCK, MULTIVERSE, MCNICHOLS, OMATEK, and MTNN. Investor activity remained robust.

Turnover volume rose 46.44 per cent to 733.05 million shares, while transaction value surged 191.37 per cent to ₦35.29 billion across 16,619 deals, even as the number of transactions dipped marginally by 5.77 per cent.

Share