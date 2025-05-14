Stocks Rebound As Market Recoups N314bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, recouping N314 billion in market value, a day after suffering a N296 billion loss, as bullish sentiment returned to the bourse.

Driven by renewed investor appetite for key stocks such as Transcorp Plc and Oando Plc, both of which posted the maximum allowable daily gain of 10 per cent, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 0.5 per cent to close at 108,762.60 points, up from 108,261.47 on Monday.

Consequently, the market capitalisation of listed equities rose to N68.357 trillion from N68.042 trillion, reflecting a net gain of N314.95 billion.

The performance lifted the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns to +2.8 per cent and +5.7 per ent, respectively. Market breadth remained positive, with 41 stocks posting gains against 24 decliners.

In addition to Transcorp and Oando, strong performances from Beta Glass (+9.96%), Nigerian Breweries (+9.47%), Fidelity Bank (+7.14%), Sterling Bank (+5.26%), and Wema Bank (+3.94%) helped power the market’s advance.

Conversely, HMCALL (-9.9%) and ACADEMY (-7.3%) led the laggards’ chart, despite the overall up – beat sentiment. Activity levels also surged as investors exchanged 498.48 million shares, a 20.2 per cent increase from the previous session, valued at N10.78 billion across 14,916 deals.

Tantalizers emerged as the most traded stock by volume with 57.80 million units, while GTCO led in value at N2.19 billion. Sectoral performance was broadly positive.

The Consumer Goods Index led with a 1.7% gain, followed by Insurance (+0.9%) and Banking (+0.2%). However, the Industrial Goods (-0.6%) and Oil & Gas (-0.2%) indices closed in the red, weighed down by select large-cap losses.

With improving sentiment and broad-based gains across sectors, analysts say the market could maintain its positive momentum in the short term, barring major macroeconomic shocks.

Share