Stocks Rebound After N2trn Losses In Two Days

Nigerian equity market staged a strong rebound yesterday after sharp losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dangote Cement bounced back from losses to drive Thursday’s rebound as the stock gained (+3.1%) while its sister Group, Dangote Sugar, rose by (+9.9%) as well as GTCO (+1.1%) to cement the day’s gain.

Consequently, the All-Share Index inched higher by 0.1 per cent to 102,183.06 points, moderating the Year-to-Date loss to -0.7 per cent.

Similarly, the market capitalision, which measures the value of traded equities, rose marginally by N53.12billion to close at N62.31trillion.

The total volume of trades advanced by 9.5 per cent to 472.16 million units, valued at N16.70 billion, and exchanged in 12,336 deals. GTCO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 65.05 million units and N3.77 billion, respectively.

On sectors, the Industrial Goods (+1.4%), Banking (+0.2%), and Consumer Goods (+0.2%) indices advanced, while the Oil & Gas (-2.5%) and Insurance (-1.3%) indices settled lower.

Market sentiment remained negative as 34 stocks lost relative to 25 gainers. LIVESTOCK (-10.0%) and NEIMETH (-9.8%) posted the most significant losses of the day, while NNFM (+10.0%) and DANGSUGAR (+9.9%) led the gainers.

