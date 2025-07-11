Stocks Rally Strongly As Market Records N1.76trn Gain

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish streak yesterday, recording one of its most robust performances in recent months, as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.01 per cent to close at 124,446.80 points.

This marked a substantial boost in investor wealth, with market capitalization rising by an equivalent 2.01 per cent—translating to an impressive N1.76 trillion gain to settle at N78.73 trillion.

This performance was chiefly driven by the additional listing of 2.29 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each from Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), which provided a significant boost to overall market depth and reinvigorated investor enthusiasm across sectors.

With this rally, the year-todate (YTD) return climbed to 20.91%, underscoring persistent investor confidence and resilient positive sentiment in Nigeria’s capital markets despite macro – economic uncertainties.

The breadth of the market remained decisively positive, as 77 equities advanced against just 10 decliners, while 50 others closed flat. This widespread buying interest reflected bullish momentum across virtually all major sectors.

Although total market activity recorded a decline in day-onday volume and value—down by 11.84 per cent and 19.88 per cent, respectively, to 888.70 million units and N15.61 billion—the underlying sentiment remained decidedly upbeat.

Top performers of the day included FTN Cocoa, HMCALL, UBA, UPDC, and Caverton, all of which hit the upper daily limit of 10 per cent.

On the flip side, Neimeth, Legend Int’l, IMG, Cadbury, and Livestock Feeds led the laggards’ chart. All tracked sector indices closed in the green.

The Insurance (+3.96%) and Banking (+3.86%) sectors led the charge, fueled by renewed demand for counters such as AIICO, MANSARD, CORNERST, ZENITHBANK, FCMB, ACCESSCORP, UBA, GTCO, and FIDELITYBK.

Gains also spread to the Consumer Goods (+1.15%), Industrial Goods (+0.25%), Oil & Gas (+0.04%), and Commodities (+0.26%) sectors, supported by investor appetite for stocks including NB, HONYFLOUR, INTBREW, CUTIX, WAPCO, and OANDO.