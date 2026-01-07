Stocks Rally As Gainers Dominate NGX Trading Session

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a positive note yesterday as strong buying interest in several mid- and large-cap stocks lifted prices across key sectors, with gainers clearly dominating market activity.

Market data showed that the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further to close at 159,951.08 points, up from 159,218.22 points in the previous session, reflecting sustained investor confidence. Market capitalization of listed equities also rose, mirroring gains recorded in both mid- and large-cap stocks.

Leading the gainers’ chart was Meyer Plc, which appreciated by the maximum allowable 10 per cent, rising from N13.00 to N14.30. Jaiz Bank Plc also recorded a full 10 per cent gain, closing at N5.28 from N4.80, reflecting sustained investor appetite for banking stocks at the start of the year.

Other notable top performers included ABC Transport Plc, which advanced by 9.98 per cent to N4.96, and Austin Laz Plc, up 9.94 per cent to N5.64.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc and Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc also posted strong gains of 9.94 per cent each, underscoring broad-based demand across industrial and financial stocks.

In the mid-tier segment, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc rose by 9.92 per cent to N6.65, while Ellah Lakes Plc climbed 9.90 per cent to N16.65.

Consumer and services stocks such as May & Baker Nigeria Plc and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc also attracted buying interest, gaining 9.09 per cent and 9.30 per cent respectively.