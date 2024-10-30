Stocks Lose N842.8bn In Two Days, Reverse Last Week’s Gains

Share

In two trading days from Monday to Tuesday, Nigeria’s equities market lost a whopping N842.8 billion, reversing much more than last week’s cumulative gains of N835.61billion.

Equities investors had gained N835.61billion last week in reaction to some third-quarter earnings, particularly within the banking sector after gaining in all the trading sessions last week, lifting the All-Share Index by 1.41 per cent to 99,448.91 points, while market capitalisation hit all time high of N60.26 trillion.

But on Tuesday, the market extended Monday’s N448.41billion losses, as the market capitalisation declined by another N394.37 billion on Tuesday, a development stock – brokers said was likely to continue through out the week due to elevated interest yield at the fixed income market.

In the two bearish trading days, benchmark All Share Index, NGX key performance indicator, depreciated by 1.4 per cent or 1,390 basis points to 98,058.07 points, down from Friday’s closing level at 99.448.91 points.

The market capitalisation, which measures valuation of traded equities, depreciated significantly from N60.260 trillion to N59.418 trillion, the lowest since Monday last week.

Tuesday’s trading saw the benchmark index down by 66 basis points to 98,058.07 points, down from previous day’s 98,708.90 points while the market capitalisation fell by N394.37 billion to N59.418 trillion.

“It appears that most investors are rejigging their portfolios. We have seen some of them migrating to fixed income market with a target of closing the year and also positioning early for first quarter returns in 2025.

“This trend is likely to continue for the rest of this year leading up to early 2025. But generally, the market is looking to close the year positively because activities of dividends-seeking investors are likely to support the market towards a positive close,” a senior dealing member of the Exchange told New Telegraph over telephone.

Share

Please follow and like us: