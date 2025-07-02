Stocks Falter As Dangote Cement, Others Drag Market Down N150bn

The Nigerian equities market commenced the second half of 2025 on a bearish note, erasing N150 billion in market value in yesterday’s trading session, as heavy losses in bellwether stocks, notably Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, and toptier banks GTCO and Zenith Bank, weighed on investor sentiment.

The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) declined by 0.20 percent to settle at 119,941.23 points, dragging the total market capitalisation to N75.8 trillion.

The year-to-date return consequently moderated to 16.34 percent. The losses were majorly driven by market bellwether Dangote Cement Plc with a steep 3.4 percent fall in its share price, shedding N15.00 to close at N425.00 from N440.00 per share.

Its sister company, Dangote Sugar Refinery, also contributed to the rout with a 1.78 percent dip, losing 85 kobo to end the session at N47.00 per share. The banking sector was not spared.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) saw its shares drop by N1.00 or 1.23 percent to N80.25, while Zenith Bank declined by 90 kobo or 1.58 percent, closing at N56.05 per share.

These declines cumulatively sealed the fate of the session, tipping the market into negative territory despite gains by a total of 47 stocks as against 23 decliners. Despite the broad-market retreat, investor sentiment was mildly buoyant, as market breadth closed in positive territory.

A total of 47 stocks recorded gains against 23 losers. Among the day’s top performers were McNichols, RT Briscoe, Honeywell Flour Mills, Mutual Benefits Assurance, and Lasaco Assurance.

On the flip side, UPL, SCOA Nigeria, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, PZ Cussons, and Chams topped the losers’ chart. Sectoral performance was broadly mixed.

The NGX Banking Index rose by 17.99 per cent, while the Consumer Goods Index posted an impressive 31.60 per cent gain—both buoyed by renewed buying interest in select tickers.

However, bearish sentiment prevailed in the Insurance (-2.24%), Oil & Gas (-1.86%), and Industrial Goods (-3.17%) indices. The NGX Commodity Index closed flat, with no significant movement recorded.

Investor participation was tepid, underscoring a cautious stance among market players. Total market turnover declined sharply, with volume, value, and number of deals dropping by 74.06 per cent, 74.56 per cent, and 14.40 per cent, respectively.

In total, 527.08 million shares worth N11.28 billion exchanged hands in 21,546 transactions. Market analysts attribute the weak start to the new month to profit-taking activities and cautious positioning ahead of earnings season.