Stocks: Domestic Investors Sustain Market Dominance With N2.42trn Surge

SEC affirms due process in First HoldCo transaction

Domestic investors continued to assert their dominance on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in the first five months of 2025, driving transactions to a robust N2.419 trillion—more than double the N996.03 billion recorded from foreign portfolio investors within the same period.

The latest market data of Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Investment Report released by the NGX indicated significant increase in participation levels, with domestic trades outpacing foreign activity by N1.423 trillion, a staggering margin of 142.87 per cent. The widening gap reflects persistent foreign investor caution amid Nigeria’s turbulent macroeconomic climate.

Currency instability, inflationary pressure, and opaque policy signals have left offshore investors increasingly risk-averse, reinforcing domestic players as the primary force sustaining capital market momentum.

In May alone, total transaction value at the NGX climbed by an impressive 45.32 per cent, rising from N482.04 billion in April to N700.50 billion. This marked a near-doubling in activity compared to May 2024’s tally of N355.38 billion, translating to a 97.11 per cent year-on-year surge.

Local participation remained the market’s cornerstone, accounting for N581.59 billion— roughly 83 per cent—of total turnover in May. This represented a 38.81 per cent uptick from the ₦418.97 billion posted a month earlier.

While foreign activity improved from N63.07 billion in April to N118.91 billion in May—an 88.54 per cent rise—the figure still pales in comparison to the strength of domestic inflows, signalling sustained apathy from inter national fund managers.

Notably, the growth w i t h i n d o m e s t i c transactions was driven overwhelmingly by retail investors. Retail trades soared by 86.12 per cent to N337.46 billion in May, up from N181.31 billion in April.

Institutional investors, by contrast, registered only a marginal increase of 2.72 per cent, with activity rising from N237.66 billion to N244.13 billion.

Market analysts say the surge in retail activity reflects growing investor confidence, accelerated digital access to brokerage platforms, and increased appetite for inflationresistant assets amid rising living costs. Over a longer horizon, NGX data show a steady expansion in domestic market participation.

Between 2007 and 2024, domestic transactions rose by 33.15 per cent— from N3.556 trillion to N4.735 trillion. Foreign trades also climbed, albeit modestly, by 38.31 per cent—from N616 billion to N852 billion during the same period.

By 2024, domestic investors controlled 85 per cent of total NGX transaction volume, leaving foreign players with a diminishing 15 per cent share—a trend that appears to be intensifying in 2025.

While analysts point to macroeconomic reforms, FX liquidity enhancement, and greater policy clarity as prerequisites for a foreign investor comeback, the prevailing sentiment suggests Nigeria’s capital market will continue to lean heavily on domestic participants— p a r t i c u l a rl y i t s increasingly sophisticated retail segment—for resilience and growth.