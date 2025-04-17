Stocks: Analysts Up Price Targets Of Nigeria’s Tier 1 Banks

Share

…GTCO, N92.77, Zenith, N74.17, UBA, N56.75

In a resounding endorsement of Nigeria’s tier-one banking stalwarts, Lagos based Cordros Research has revised upward its 12-month target prices for Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Zenith Bank Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), citing resilient fundamentals, sound capital positions, and sustained earnings momentum.

The investment firm reaffirmed its “BUY” ratings on the trio, placing them firmly at the top of investors’ watchlists with elevated core earnings, capital strength, and dividend yields reinforcing its BUY Ratings across the banking titans.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, April 15, the stocks traded at prices of N67.00, N49.80, and N31.55 per share respectively, implying that the trio are trading far below the analysts’ target prices and therefore quite attractive for investors seeking for capital appreciation as well as dividend returns.

Cordros now values GTCO at N92.77 per share, a 27.3 per cent increase from its previous target. The revision reflects GTCO’s stellar operational efficiency — boasting the lowest cost-to-income ratio in the sector at 27 per cent — and a projected dividend yield of 13.5 per cent, based on an expected N9.20 per share payout in 2025.

While earnings per share (EPS) is set to dip by 10 per cent due to a recent capital raise, GTCO’s core earnings engine remains robust.

The firm anticipates a 21.1 per cent year-on-year rise in 2025 core earnings, powered by strong credit growth and investment income.

A decline in FX revaluation gains is unlikely to dent performance, as the bank pivots towards sustainable income streams and digital investments.

With its Capital Adequacy Ratio surging to 39.3 per cent, GTCO is armed for longterm expansion and enhanced shareholder returns. Zenith Bank also earned a reappraisal, with its target price rising 23.5 per cent to N74.17 per share.

The bank continues to impress with its liquidity fortress — an 83 per cent liquidity ratio as of 2024FY — and a strongN7.00 dividend forecast for 2025E, equating to a 14.2 per cent yield.

Though EPS is projected to fall slightly due to share dilution, core operations remain buoyant. A 16.2 per cent uptick in gross earnings and improved credit intermediation are expected to drive profits.

Cordros highlights Zenith’s digital transformation and cross-border expansion as key growth pillars, alongside a cost-to-income ratio of 38.1 per cent and capital preservation measures that buffer it against macro shocks.

Trading at 0.6x P/B and 2.8x forward P/E, Zenith remains materially undervalued. UBA received the most aggressive revaluation, with Cordros raising its price target by 27.5 per cent to N56.75 per share.

Despite a forecast EPS decline of 5.6 per cent, the bank’s fundamentals are underpinned by strong core earnings growth (20.2% y/y) and improving asset quality.

Notably, its digital revenues now outpace FX gains, which recorded a loss in 2024FY — a testament to the sustainability of its non-interest income base.

With over half of group revenue derived from international operations, UBA’s global strategy is yielding dividends. A 14.4 per cent dividend yield forecast, CAR of 31 per cent, and a CASA ratio of 88.5 per centall underscore its financial resilience.

UBA trades at just 0.5x P/B, making it one of he most compelling valuation plays in the sector. GTCO, Zenith, and UBA stand apart in Nigeria’s financial landscape — not merely for their scale, but for their disciplined execution, resilient core earnings, and investor-friendly capital policies.

While FX windfalls may taper, the fundamentals are anything but fleeting. Cordros’ upward revisions are a vote of confidence, positioning these stocks as elite options for yield-seeking and growth-oriented investors navigating Nigeria’s evolving macro terrain.

