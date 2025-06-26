Stocks Add N1.9trn In 48 Hours As NGX Index Blazes Past 121,000 Mark

Share

The Nigerian equities market extended its turbo-charged rally into midweek, surging past the psychologically significant 121,000-point threshold on Wednesday, as investor optimism around robust earnings, macroeconomic reform, and strong sectoral fundamentals fuelled a broad-based market boom.

In a remarkable two-day bull run, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) soared by 1.2 per cent on Wednesday to close at 121,257.69 points, up from Tuesday’s record 119,790.82 points.

Market capitalisation jumped by an eye-popping ₦1.2 trillion in Wednesday’s session alone, reaching a historic ₦76.76 trillion, following Tuesday’s ₦689 billion gain that had already lifted the bourse to an unprecedented ₦75.58 trillion.

In total, equities added ₦1.89 trillion in just 48 hours—an emphatic testament to resurgent investor confidence. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) return now stands at +17.81%, while its month-to-date (MtD) gain is a blistering +8.52%.

These gains firmly cement the NGX’s position among the world’s top-performing stock markets Wednesday’s rally was powered by sharp price appreciation in heavyweight counters such as BUA Cement (+8.7%), Zenith Bank (+9.4%), and Oando Plc (+10.0%), alongside strong performances from Dangote Sugar, Champion Breweries, and C&I Leasing—each clocking neardaily upper limit gains.

Sectoral performance was emphatically positive. Banking (+2.4%), Consumer Goods (+2.3%), Industrial Goods (+2.3%), Insurance (+2.0%), and Oil & Gas (+1.1%) indices all advanced, reflecting widespread investor rotation into value and income-generating assets.

Investor appetite remained robust, with 861.67 million shares traded on Wednesday, valued at ₦26.18 billion across 22,896 deals.

Fidelity Bank topped the volume chart with 82.98 million units, while Zenith Bank led by value at ₦3.45 billion.

Though volume dipped marginally from Tuesday’s 854.77 million shares, overall liquidity remains deep, underpinned by institutional participation and block trades from asset managers and pension funds.

Market breadth remained broadly positive, with 62 gainers dwarfing 16 decliners, translating to a sentiment ratio of 3.9x. Despite the rally, some profit-taking emerged in stocks like University Press (-6.25%), Briscoe (-12.2%), and Multiverse (-4.89%).

