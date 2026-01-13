Stocks: 11 Listed Banks Add N4.80trn To Equity Value

…two others lose N154bn

Eleven deposit money banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) delivered strong equity performance in 2025, collectively adding about N4.80 trillion to their market value, even as two lenders posted combined losses of N154.29 billion over the same period.

The robust gains underscore growing investor confidence in the banking sector, largely driven by expectations around the ongoing recapitalization exercise mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Data from the NGX compiled by New Telegraph show that the N4.798 trillion increase recorded by the 11 banks accounted for about 13.11 per cent of the total market capitalization expansion in 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the combined market value of 393 listed securities rose by approximately N36.6 trillion during the year, following one of the strongest rallies in the market’s history.

At the close of trading on December 31, 2025, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc emerged as the biggest value gainer among banking stocks.

The Tier-1 lender added about N1.23 trillion to its market capitalization as its share price climbed from N57.00 at the start of the year to N90.70, representing a 59.12 per cent appreciation. Investors were attracted by the group’s strong earnings profile, capital buffers and its readiness to meet higher capital thresholds under the recapitalization programme.

It was followed by First HoldCo Plc, which gained N882.41 billion in equity value. The bank’s share price rose by 70.77 per cent, moving from N28.05 to N47.90 per share, reflecting renewed optimism around balance sheet strengthening and growth prospects.

Zenith Bank Plc added N669.44 billion as its shares advanced from N45.50 to N61.80, while Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recorded a N674.24 billion gain after its stock surged 73.61 per cent to close at N100.00. Mid-tier banks also delivered outsized returns.

Wema Bank Plc more than doubled in value, gaining N463.34 billion as its share price jumped 124.18 per cent from N9.10 to N20.40. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc added N329.86 billion, while United Bank for Africa Plc gained N313.95 billion.

Sterling Financial Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc and FCMB Group Plc also closed the year with positive gains.

In contrast, Access Corporation Plc recorded a N151.96 billion decline as its share price slipped from N23.85 to N21.00, while Unity Bank Plc lost N2.34 billion. Analysts link the broad-based rally to the recapitalization drive, which has pushed investors to favour banks with strong capital positions, credible capital-raising plans and resilient earnings.

As lenders reposition to meet higher minimum capital requirements, market participants expect consolidation, improved balance sheets and stronger long-term profitability factors that continue to underpin banking stocks’ appeal on the NGX.