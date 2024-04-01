Stockbrokers’ Institute Woo Polytechnic Students

Given the tips on the array of opportunities for professionals in the securities market, offered by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers’ (CIS) first Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada, many students of Lagos City Polytechnic are expected to enroll for the diploma programme of the institute. Mr Dada, who was the keynote speaker at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of Lagos City Polytechnic recently, advised the graduating students to expand their career through certification in the capital market. According to him, CIS offers two-level Professional Diploma in Securities and Investment, which do not only prepare the holders for jobs in the financial market but enhance their aspiration to becoming core securities dealers. “There are immense opportunities in the Nigerian capital market.

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers ( CIS) offers two Professional Diploma in Securities and Investment to meet the needs of those who want to expand their careers and become professionals in the securities market. “You have a lot to benefit from these Programmes. They will elevate you into full-fledged professionals in the financial market. Above all, you must continually uphold the tenets of skills and integrity, the hallmark of a professional,” Dada explained. The graduating students were excited and many of them indicated interest in the Diploma courses.

Speaking on: “Enhancing the Standard of Tertiary Education in Nigeria,” Dada made a critique of the state of tertiary education in Nigeria and urged the Federal Government to increase the budget for education in line with the UNESCO’s standard. “Tertiary Education has become more than a necessity. It has been embedded into the culture of an average Nigerian household, regardless of their status. It is not only seen as an investment in human capital; it is also seen as a prerequisite for economic development. “While the quantity of education increased dramatically, the quality nose-dived to an unprecedented level.

The goals of tertiary education encompass the development of relevant high level manpower, the development of intellectual capability of individuals and the acquisition of physical and intellectual skills. “The major difference between developed and less developed countries lies in the quality of their educational provisioning.

Countries that are now regarded as having knowledge-based economies are essentially those that have paid remarkable attention to providing tertiary-level educational opportunities through which researched knowledge is taught and reproduced. With a population of over 200 million people, Nigeria’s future success depends heavily on the standard of its Tertiary education. A well-functioning Tertiary education system with enhanced standards is imperative for the country’s economic growth and development.