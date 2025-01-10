Stockbrokers’ Institute Appoints Adeonipekun As Registrar, Chief Executive

Share

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has appointed Mr Ayo Adeonipekun as its Registrar and Chief Executive. CIS, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said Adeonipekun brings on board over 25 years of extensive multidisciplinary experience and exposure in leadership, finance, people and performance management, corporate planning and administration.

He succeeds Dr Josiah Akerewusi who retired after a decade of service. Prior to his appointment, Adeonipekun was the pioneer Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Capital Ltd., a funds/ portfolio manager, duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

An Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School, the new registrar holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting (Second Class Upper Division) and a Master’s Degree in Finance, both from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

He also has a good Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Yaba College of Technology and currently a Doctoral student (PhD Finance) at Ola – bisi Onabanjo University.

A Fellow of CIS, Adeonipekun qualified as a Chartered Stockbroker in March 2006 while he was employed with Crossword Securities Ltd.

He also qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1997 and was admitted as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 2013.

Commenting, the President/Chairman of Council, CIS, Mr Oluropo Dada, said Adeonipekun’s new role was critical and required strong leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the capital market.

