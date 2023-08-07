Stockbroker advises parents, students on investment in capital market

Parents and outgoing students of Sofunix International Schools have been urged to cultivate habit of savings in order to create wealth through investment in shares and other securities. Speaking at the 12th Valedictory Service/Graduation Ceremony and Prize Giving Day of the School at Iroko Town, Ogun State recently, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Managing Director, Network Capital, Mr Oluropo Dada, explained that every potential investor should cultivate savings habit. Dada, who was represented by Mr Olasunkanmi Oladele noted that parents should take advantage of an array of investment opportunities in the Nigerian capital market while both parents and children desired financial literacy to enhance their investment drive. Dada appealed to the parents to create wealth through investment in order to meet their respective obligations.

The Deputy Editor, The Guardian, Dr Wole Ayobade, the Guest Speaker, who spoke on the Theme: “ Nurturing Future Leaders”, admonished parents to pay more attention to the learning processes of their children saying they are the future leaders. According to him, it is no longer sufficient to send children to university, but parents must engage them to ensure that they do not associate with bad eggs. “ Every serious student should aim at becoming a global player.”, Ayobade said. Earlier in her address, titled : “ As the Stars Shine On”, the Proprietress, Mrs Olufunke Oni advised the graduating students to build on the strong academic and moral foundation of the school and always remember that as future leaders, they represent an institution.