Stock Market Sheds N71.16bn As Q2 Begins With Bearish Sentiment

The Nigerian stock market stumbled into the second quarter on a bearish note, shedding N71.16 billion in market capitalisation as dampened investor sentiment fueled sell-offs in key equities.

Declines in OANDO (-5.5%) and FIRSTHOLDCO (-3.0%) dragged the All-Share Index (ASI) lower by 0.1 per cent to 105,547.16 points, tempering the Year-to-Date return to +2.6 per cent.

Market capitalisation dipped by 0.11 per cent to N66.19 trillion, underscoring the significant erosion of investor wealth by the session’s close.

The downturn in sentiment yielded a fragile market breadth, with 25 stocks advancing while 33 retreated. UPDCREIT (+10.00%), AFRIPRUD (+9.96%), VFDGROUP (+9.96%), UNIONDICON (+9.28%), and MAYBAKER (+6.17%) led the gainers’ chart, posting impressive gains despite broader market weakness.

Conversely, UACN (-10.00%), UPL (-9.95%), SUNUASSURE (-9.92%), CONHALLPLC (-9.78%), and LEARNAFRICA (-9.64%) emerged as the session’s biggest laggards, reinforcing the cautious investor sentiment that gripped the market.

The decline was broadbased, with the Insurance (-2.61%), Consumer Goods (-0.01%), Oil & Gas (-0.49%), and Commodity (-0.17%) sectors all recording losses.

The Banking index eked out a marginal 0.07 per cent gain, while the Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods sectors remained unchanged.

Trading activity witnessed a notable slowdown, with transaction volume and value declining by 19.99 per cent and 44.41 per cent, respectively.

Nonetheless, the number of deals surged by 30.52 per cent, with 17,286 transactions recorded. Turnover stood at N12.02 billion, with 438.09 million units traded.

FIDELITYBK emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, exchanging 41.73 million units, while GTCO led in value terms with transactions worth N2.30 billion.

The total volume of trade contracted by 21.3 per cent to 431.22 million units, valued at N11.78 billion, across 17,082 deals.

As the quarter unfolds, investors will closely monitor macroeconomic signals and corporate earnings reports for potential catalysts to reinvigorate market confidence.

