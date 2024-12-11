Stock Market Rebounds Amid MTN-Driven Surge

Share

The Nigerian equities market demonstrated resilience on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as investor confidence surged, primarily fueled by gains in MTN Nigeria (+3.47%).

This momentum nudged the All-Share Index upward by 0.10 per cent, closing at 98,206.97 points, with the market capitalization expanding by N60.29 billion to reach N59.53 trillion.

Market sentiment remained buoyant, with Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settling at +0.7 per cent and +31.3 per cent, respectively.

Trading activities surged, with the total traded volume soaring by 114.3 per cent to 934.42 million units valued at N12.71 billion, exchanged across 8,961 deals.

WAPIC Insurance led in volume with 457.64 million units, while MTN Nigeria dominated the value chart with trades worth N4.32 billion. The session saw mixed performances across sectors.

The Insurance (+2.0%), Oil & Gas (+1.6%), and Consumer Goods (+0.2%) indices advanced, driven by gains in Golden Breweries (+9.93%) and Guinea Insurance (+9.8%).

Conversely, the Industrial Goods (-0.8%) and Banking (-0.2%) indices declined due to losses in heavyweights like Zenith Bank (-0.79%) and UBA (-0.75%).

Golden Breweries emerged as the day’s top performer, surging by 9.93 per cent to N6.53, while John Holt led the laggards, plummeting by 10 per cent to N7.23. MTN Nigeria’s impressive performance, closing at N176 per share with a turnover of 24.68 million units valued at N4.32 billion, anchored the market’s recovery.

Nestlé and Oando also contributed significantly, with gains of 1.18 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively. Nestlé closed at ₦860.00 per share, while Oando ended at N61.55.

The financial services sector accounted for over two-thirds of traded volume, with notable transactions in UBA (28.72 million units, N962.57 million), Sterling Bank (138.43 million units, N677.47 million), and Access Bank (15.36 million units, N369.93 million). While the day witnessed broad-based gains, select stocks struggled.

Flour Mills of Nigeria declined by 0.67 per cent to N80.95, while GTCO edged down by 0.38 per cent to N53.00. Overall, the market’s positive breadth, with 36 gainers versus 20 losers, underscores investor optimism.

The sustained rally in MTN Nigeria and other blue-chip stocks suggests robust confidence in the market’s resilience as yearend approaches.

