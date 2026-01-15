Stock Market Rally Continues As Capitalisation Climbs To N106.78trn

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run yesterday as sustained buying interest across key stocks lifted major indices and pushed total market capitalisation further into record territory.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the market value of listed equities rose to approximately N106.781 trillion, from N106.182 trillion in the previous session.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 934.62 points, representing a 0.56 per cent gain, to close at 166,771.95 points, compared with 165,837.33 points on Tuesday.

Trading during the session reflected broad-based optimism, with the ASI moving between a low of 160,806.56 points and a high of 166,771.95 points, while the average index level stood at 163,791.72 points. The performance came despite pockets of profit-taking in some stocks. Sectoral indices closed largely higher, underscoring the depth of the rally.

The NGX Main Board Index rose to 7,866.72 points, while the NGX 30 Index increased to 6,053.20 points. The Banking Index strengthened to 1,634.85 points, and the Insurance Index advanced to 1,317.67 points.

Similarly, the Consumer Goods Index climbed to 4,139.44 points, and the Industrial Index improved to 6,000.41 points. The Growth Index and Pension Broad Index also ended the session higher at 37,435.15 points and 3,129.86 points, respectively. In contrast, the Sovereign Bond Index closed flat at 683.00 points.

Market activity was characterized by strong interest in several mid- and small-cap stocks. Academy Press Plc led the gainers’ table with a 10.00 per cent appreciation to N8.25, closely followed by NCR Nigeria Plc, which rose 9.98 per cent to N106.30.

Tripple Gee & Company Plc gained 9.95 per cent, while Tantalizers Plc advanced by 9.93 per cent. Other stocks that recorded near-maximum daily gains included DEAP Capital Management Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc, Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc, Meyer Plc and SCOA Nigeria Plc.

On the losers’ chart, May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded the steepest decline, shedding 9.79 per cent to close at N28.55. WAPIC Insurance Plc fell by 6.76 per cent, while Livestock Feeds Plc declined 6.67 per cent. PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Eterna Plc and Lasaco Assurance Plc also ended the session lower.