Stock Market Posts Unprecedented N5.10trn Daily Gain

Nigeria’s equity market recorded one of its most historic rallies today as investors gained an unprecedented N5.10 trillion in a single trading session, following renewed buying interest across blue-chip and mid-cap stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that market capitalisation surged from N117.03 trillion on Friday, February 13, to N122.13 trillion at the close of trading on Monday, reflecting a N5.10 trillion increase in value.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced sharply from 182,313.08 basis points to 190,262.44 basis points, underscoring strong bullish sentiment in the market.

The rally was driven by significant price appreciation in major counters, particularly large-cap stocks. Nestle Nigeria Plc gained N168 to close at N2,830 per share, while Presco Plc rose by N115 to N2,015.

Dangote Cement added N72.30 to settle at N798.60, and Aradel Holdings appreciated by N99.70 to close at N1,096.70. MTN Nigeria also climbed by N70.80 to N779.70 per share.

Market breadth was broadly positive, with 57 stocks recording price gains against 27 decliners. Among the top advancers were ABC Transport, Beta Glass, Ikeja Hotel, McNichols, Oando and Jaiz Bank, each appreciating by the maximum daily limit of 10 per cent. On the flip side, RT Briscoe, Deep Capital and Caverton Offshore led the losers’ chart.

Analysts linked the record-breaking gain to the recent adjustment in pension fund investment guidelines by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), which expanded the allowable allocation of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) funds to equities.

According to reports, PenCom raised Fund I’s equity limit to 35 per cent from 30 per cent and Fund II’s to 33 per cent from 25 per cent. Fund III’s equity exposure was increased to 15 per cent from 10 per cent, while the RSA Fund VI Active window was raised to 33 per cent from 25 per cent.

The upward review of equity limits is widely seen as a structural catalyst for the stock market, as pension assets estimated in trillions of naira represent one of the largest pools of long-term domestic capital.

The new policy is expected to channel additional liquidity into the equities market, particularly fundamentally strong and dividend-paying stocks that meet pension investment criteria.

Market operators said investors reacted swiftly to the regulatory change, positioning ahead of anticipated portfolio rebalancing by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). The development is also expected to improve market depth, enhance price stability and support capital formation.

The historic N5.10 trillion single-day gain highlights renewed investor confidence and reinforces the role of institutional capital in driving market performance. If sustained, analysts believe the momentum could push the All-Share Index beyond the 200,000-point psychological threshold in the near term.