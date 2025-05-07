Stock Market Posts Record N1.04trn Gain In 2025

Share

The Nigerian stock market posted a staggering ₦1.04 trillion gain in market capitalisation on Tuesday, the highest increase in a single trading day since this year.

The All-Share Index (ASI) vaulted 1.56 per cent higher to close at 108,361.10 points, propelling the total market capitalisation to an all-time high of ₦68.11 trillion.

The market rally, underpinned by strong performances across key bellwether stocks, extended the year-to-date return to 5.28 per cent, reinforcing the bullish sentiment that has gripped the equities space despite subdued trading activity.

MTNN (+9.16%), ARADEL (+7.58%), and GTCO (+2.24%) were instrumental in sustaining the market’s upward trajectory. GTCO also dominated the value chart with ₦2.42 billion in transactions, while ACCESSCORP topped the volume chart with 103.92 million shares traded.

Sectoral indices painted a broadly positive picture: Oil & Gas led the charge with a 2.97% surge, followed by Consumer Goods (+1.75%), Banking (+1.60%), Commodities (+1.54%), and Industrial Goods (+0.08%). Insurance was the sole outlier, shedding -1.61%.

Market breadth favoured the bulls, with 42 stocks advancing against 25 decliners, translating to a positive sentiment. Heavyweight gainers included ETI, NESTLE, NNFM, BETA – GLASS, and AUSTINLAZ—all soaring by nearly 10 per cent.

On the flip side, GUINEAINS, DAAR – COMM, VFDGROUP, WAPIC, and REGALINS led the losers’ log. Despite the upbeat mood, trading turnover weakened across all fronts.

Total deals slipped 5.57 per cent to 17,575, while volume and value traded fell 16.45 per cent and 26.59 per cent respectively. Nonetheless, investors exchanged 475.46 million shares worth ₦13.90 billion.

As the market continues its upward momentum, analysts remain cautiously optimistic, citing favorable macroeconomic indicators and improving corporate earnings as key tailwinds.

Share