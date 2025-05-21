Stock Market Posts Mild Rally On Cautious Optimism

Share

Nigeria’s equities market edged marginally higher on Tuesday, posting a gain of 0.03 per cent or N20 billion, as investors cautiously welcomed the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 300th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which concluded with a unanimous decision to maintain all benchmark policy parameters.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index inched up from 109,697.83 points to 109,730.47 points, while market capitalisation rose from N68.945 trillion to N68.965 trillion—reflecting a tempered but deliberate shift in investor sentiment following policy continuity.

Tuesday’s performance was buoyed by strong buyside interest in blue-chip stocks, particularly Nestlé Nigeria Plc, which recorded a notable 10 percent surge in share price—from N1,331 to N1,464.10—contributing significantly to the market’s mild ascent.

In contrast, Aradel Holdings led the decliners, shedding N43 to close at N460 per share, a drop of 8.55 per cent. The MPC’s decision to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50 per cent, alongside the asymmetric corridor at +500/-100 basis points, a 50 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for deposit money banks, 16 percent for merchant banks, and a 30 percent liquidity ratio, signals a continued policy posture aimed at consolidating recent macroeconomic gains.

Analysts at Meristem Research interpreted the hold stance as a calculated move, reinforcing their earlier forecast that the Committee would maintain rates amid global uncertainties and emerging domestic stability.

“Overall, the moderation of inflation, relative stability in the exchange rate, alongside bank recapitalisation, has helped to boost investors’ sentiment,” they noted, while reiterating expectations for continued interest in fundamentally strong real-sector equities.

Despite early-session profit-taking and sell pressure, market direction reversed as demand reemerged in select sectors, underlining the underlying resilience in investor appetite. Year-to-date returns on the NGX now stand at a respectable 6.61 per cent.

