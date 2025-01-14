Stock Market Goes Red On Profit Taking

Share

The Nigerian stock market witnessed a downturn on Monday as profit-taking in Transcorp (-3.9%) and sell-off in First Bank Holdings (-5.6%) pulled the All-Share Index (ASI) down by 0.1 per cent to close at 105,367.25 points.

This modest decline trimmed the year-to-date return to +2.4 per cent. Trading activity slumped significantly, with the total volume of transactions plunging by 65.9% to 505.80 million units, valued at NGN8.13 billion across 14,259 deals.

Tantalizer emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume with 48 million units, while GTCO led in value with N1.42 billion worth of shares traded.

The Insurance (-2.7%), Banking (-0.4%), and Con – sumer Goods (-0.2%) indices closed lower, reflecting broadbased sectoral weaknesses.

In contrast, the Oil & Gas index posted a marginal gain of 0.3 per cent, while the Industrial Goods index remained flat. Market sentiment skewed negative, with 33 stocks trading at losses against 24 gainers.

Key decliners included LASACO Assurance (-10.0%) and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (-10.0%), while CAP (+10.0%) and Neimeth International (+10.0%) led the gainers’ chart.

Heavy losses in stocks such as Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (down 9.99 per cent to NGN41), LASACO Assurance (down -10% to N3.24), and Academy Press (down 9.85% to N2.93) exerted significant pressure on the market.

Other laggards included ABC Transport (-9.76%) and RT Briscoe (-9.73%). Market analysts anticipate a mixed trajectory for the Nigerian equities market.

