Stock Market Gains N284bn On Major Rally

The Nigerian equities market commenced the new trading week on a bullish trajectory, buoyed by price appreciations in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and 38 other stocks. At the close of trading on Monday, the benchmark AllShare Index (ASI) advanced by 435.63 points, representing a gain of 0.31 per cent, to settle at 141,439.77 points.

In tandem, market capitalisation expanded by N284 billion, closing at N89.493 trillion, underscoring renewed investor appetite for risk assets. The positive performance was largely driven by rallies in medium- and large-capitalised counters, notably Julius Berger, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, NEM Insurance, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and Oando Plc.

Analysts observed that these bellwether stocks provided the market with the momentum to shake off earlier bouts of volatility. Imperial Asset Management, in a market note, highlighted the dual forces shaping sentiment. “We expect the ongoing mixed sentiments to continue as traders take profit on capital appreciation in their books,” the firm stated.

“However, bargain-hunting in oversold counters, particularly within the Consumer Goods sector, could spur mild recoveries. We also anticipate the insurance sector to remain in focus, given the reform-driven outlook for the industry.” Market breadth tilted firmly positive, with 39 gainers against 17 laggards, signalling robust investor confidence.

Julius Berger emerged the day’s top performer, appreciating by 9.93 per cent to close at N146.10 per share. Cutix followed with a 9.86 per cent gain to close at N3.90, while Regency Alliance Insurance rose by 9.70 per cent to finish at N1.47 per share. Veritas Kapital Assurance added 9.60 per cent to settle at N2.17, while McNichols climbed 9.38 per cent to close at N3.50 per share.

Conversely, University Press led the losers’ chart with a steep 9.92 per cent decline to N5.54 per share. Cadbury Nigeria shed 9.61 per cent to N57.85, while Abbey Mortgage Bank dropped 8.39 per cent to N6.55 per share. DAAR Communications lost 7.44 per cent to close at N1.12, and Austin Laz & Company depreciated by 6.55 per cent to end at N2.71 per share.

Despite the upturn in market indices, trading activity moderated significantly. Total volume transacted fell by 54.63 per cent to 591.246 million units, valued at N11.659 billion, across 33,342 deals. FCMB Group dominated the activity chart, with investors exchanging 105.126 million shares worth N1.145 billion.

Veritas Kapital Assurance followed with 59.573 million shares valued at N128.806 million, while Universal Insurance recorded 34.399 million shares worth N45.212 million. AIICO Insurance also featured prominently, trading 26.204 million shares valued at N111.910 million. GTCO rounded out the top activity list, with 25.003 million shares crossing the floor for ₦2.4 billion.