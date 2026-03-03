Stock Market Begins March With N1.72trn Gain

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum into March after delivering a robust performance in February, during which investors drove a broad-based rally that added more than N17.6 trillion to market capitalisation.

Building on February’s strong run, the market opened March with an additional N1.72 trillion gain on yesterday, the first trading day of March signaling continued investor confidence and portfolio repositioning. At the close of trading, total market capitalisation rose from N123.76 trillion recorded on Friday, February 27, to N125.49 trillion.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced from 192,826.78 points to 195,514.23 points, reflecting sustained buying interest across key sectors.

The latest gain reinforces the positive trend recorded throughout February, when improved sentiment, earnings expectations and renewed demand for fundamentally strong stocks triggered a significant market expansion of over N17.6 trillion.

Market breadth remained active, with 31 gainers matching 31 losers, underscoring broad participation across counters. Leading the advancers was NGX Group, which surged by 10 per cent to close at N136.40 per share, up from N124.00.

Aradel followed closely with a 9.99 per cent appreciation to N1,192.30, while UHOMREIT gained 9.96 per cent to settle at N76.15. Sovereign Trust Insurance climbed 9.95 per cent to N2.43, and PZ Cussons Nigeria added 9.72 per cent to close at N79.00.

Other notable gainers included FTG Insurance, Oando, Transcorp, Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria, which posted gains ranging between 3 per cent and nine per cent. On the flip side, Custodian Investment Plc led the losers with a 10 per cent decline to N61.20 per share.

McNichols Plc fell by 9.92 per cent to N7.63, while Africa Prudential shed 9.75 per cent to close at N16.20. Other decliners such as CHAMS, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, Cornerstone Insurance and Mansard Insurance recorded moderate losses, while UBA and FCMB also ended lower.

Sectoral indices broadly closed in positive territory, with gains recorded across Consumer Goods, Oil and Gas, Industrial and Banking counters.

The NGX 30 Index and NGX Premium Index also strengthened, reflecting continued appetite for blue-chip stocks. With the Monetary Policy Rate at 26.50 per cent, analysts note that the carryover of February’s N17.6 trillion rally into the first trading session of March suggests sustained investor optimism. However, they caution that intermittent profit-taking could moderate the pace of gains in subsequent sessions.