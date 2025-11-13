Stitches Africa Invests $50m Fashion Platform For Global Market

Stitches Africa, an AIpowered e-commerce platform connecting African designers with global customers, has been established and launched in Lagos.

The launch event at the weekend marked the unveiling of a transformative platform aimed to revolutionise access to authentic African fashion across continents— especially for Africans in the diaspora yearning for bespoke, high-quality African wear.

So far, over 100 verified vendors have joined Stitches Africa, with a waiting list of over 5,000 potential buyers eager to shop once the platform goes live With over 4.6 million Africans living in the US and millions more across Europe and beyond, there is a growing appetite for authentic African wear— driven by cultural pride and fashion consciousness.

A major highlight of the launch was the announcement of a US$50 million financing programme, secured in partnership with JF Advisory Group, Morningside Capital Part ners, and Cactus Trustees Limited as custodian.

The funding will drive Stitches Africa’s infrastructure, logistics network, and market expansion across Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.