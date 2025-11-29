Stirring reception for Samm-Art Williams’ 'Home’ in Lagos

One of the highlights of the 2025 edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival, LITF, was the stage production of Home, a poetic drama written by American playwright and screenwriter, television producer, and actor, SammArt Williams.

Directed by US-based renowned Nigerian theatre director and scholar, Prof. Segun Ojewuiyi, and staged at the serene Agip Recital Hall of MUSON Centre, Onikan, the performance of ‘Home’, which featured three young American actors Lia Jones (Woman One and Pattie Mae), Brian McKinley jr (Cephus Miles), and Xiana Jones (Woman Two), and a South Korean lighting designer held the audience spellbound with its rich theatrical resonance, poetry and music.

‘Home’ is about a young Black farmer from North Carolina named Cephus Miles who moves to New York City in the 1960s.

It explores themes of identity, belonging, and the challenges of life in the city, contrasting the serenity of his rural home with the harsh realities of urban poverty, the Vietnam War draft, and eventual heartbreak. Using lyrical, musical language reminiscent of Southern traditions, the play follows Cephus on his journey of finding his place in the world.

‘Home’ begins on Cephus’s North Carolina farm, where he is content until his childhood sweetheart, Pattie Mae, leaves for college. Cephus (Brian McKinley jr) opposes the Vietnam War draft and is imprisoned for it, which leads to the loss of his farm and his love.

He moves to New York City, where he faces poverty, illness, and struggles with jobs and relationships a stark contrast to his peaceful life in the South. The play’s central theme is Cephus’s search for identity and belonging as he navigates the tumultuous transition from the South to the North.

The two-day showing of the play during the Lagos International Theatre Festival 2025 was a brilliant theatrical experience, and received rousing reception from the critical Lagos theatre audience. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the trio of Lia Jones.

Brian McKinley Jr. and Xiana Jones shared their experiences performing the play ‘Home’, including playing multiple characters with striking differences in the play. For Lia (Woman One and Pattie Mae), playing multiple distinct characters in the play, specifically her role as Woman One and Pattie Mae was quite challenging and rewarding in terms of experience.

She highlighted the challenges of conveying the story effectively and understanding what resonates with the audience. She also expressed her excitement about her first trip to Nigeria. “I was very excited. I don’t think I expected to have as much fun. I thought it’s going to be a lot more work, a lot more working going on.

And it’s like, we had it, we came, we’re ready, and it was very much fun being on stage,” she enthused. On challenges, she said: “I think other than the switching of characters, kind of like trying to do the best that we can. And I think everything went well.”

Lia expressed excitement coming to Nigeria, noting that it’s her first time. “This is my first time out of the country, my first time getting on a plane to go anywhere. And so, I was so excited that I got to go here first. Like, I love Lagos so much. “We got to see Badagry. We ate at Terra Kulture. Yes, shout out to Terra Kulture.

It was the best food I ever tasted in this entire world. It was fun. I ate Nigerian Jollof rice and I like it. I feel like putting some in my pocket and take back home . We saw the longest bridge in Nigeria. We saw so many cool things that I will never forget, and I would love to come back and re-experience it all over again.”

Lia was full of appreciation to Prof. Ojewuyi for making the performance possible. “I’ve worked with Prof. Ojewuyi before on another show. So, when he asked if I wanted to be a part of this group, I was very excited. My sister, Xiana, also get to go to Lagos with us. So, yes, I’m so excited.

“And I feel like a lot of theatre rehearsals are like, “learn the lines, characterisation, blocking, move on, but there was a lot of nuance that we had to learn not just about the show, but about Lagos. And Professor Ojewuyi very much shed a lot of light on all of it, and helped us grasp our characters and really, more than just act, but become our characters and feel what they feel, see what they see, and believe the way that they believe to portray it to other people.”

Also speaking with Saturday Telegraph, McKinley (Cephus) his shared his experience performing in Nigeria, highlighting the cultural diversity, challenges of portraying a character across different life stages, and the warm welcome he received. “It’s been amazing. I’ve learned so, so, much and everyone here has been super warm and welcoming,” he said. According to McKinley, playing the role Cephus has been “a whirlwind.”

“He goes through so many different things and so many stages of his life. And in those stages, there’s different world, and societal things and pressures that he goes through. “So it’s a whirlwind because you basically experience his life in less than two hours; all of the trauma that he goes through when he’s young, all of the love that he experiences.

It’s a challenge bringing all that onto the stage, but it’s also very rewarding especially doing it with two strong actors who can like sort of support you and help you through all of those changes. “I would absolutely love to come back to Nigeria. Like I said, it’s been amazing. Everyone here has been super welcoming.” He added that working with Prof. Ojewuyi has been amazing.

“He’s taught me so much about using the stage and the space, as well as the history of the play and putting it in a new context for me.” For Xiana, being her first time coming to Nigeria, she was very ecstatic to see that everybody looked like her. “I was so happy about that.

I felt like I truly belonged, like there would be no judgment. I could just come in and be myself without the eyes of people who do not look like me on me. “So that was something that I was very excited about. Just learning about different cultures; we went on the longest bridge in Nigeria the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

And seeing the community that’s built on the water, that was really fascinating to me,” she said. She also reflects on her experience in Badagry. “It was really enlightening to me. Just to be able to experience it with the freedom that we now have. Compared to what my ancestors experienced. Just walking the trail to the point of no return.

“And then to be able to come back from Badagry. We were finally returning home the way our ancestors were not able to return home like we were. So it was very enlightening to me.” She also noted that working with the cast and director really helped her push her character.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Prof. Ojewuyi underscored the essence of choosing ‘Home’ for the festival. “It’s a festival, and my charge was to bring an American play, so that was the first decision. It has to be American, and two, the subject in our poem is kind of universal and immediate.

It’s about identity, it’s about immigration, cross-cultural interactions. It’s about the same thing that’s going on in every country in the world, every part of the world. People migrating from the country to the cities, you know, urban life, and how terrible these cities are, really.

And where dreams die, and all of that, and people get lost in the city. You and I know that a lot of Africans, Nigerians, are in Europe and in America, just lost there, not finding their way. And unable to come back.

So it’s that kind of subject that portrays it so well,” he said. According to him, in addition to that, ‘Home’ is a piece with a very manageable cast, but also with very tough demands on the actors. “So, it’s an opportunity to showcase the actors in a play that has a serious plot, but also language is so beautiful.

So it touches on all those key elements. “And what else, what better play could one choose to showcase to the world the energy of the American nation, beyond the politics. It shows all the dreams, all the challenges, and the beauty of the country.”