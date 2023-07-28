Stimulating Experience As Unforgivable Premieres

I t was a thrilling and stimulating experience for movie buffs including critics, thespians and others, as Unforgivable premiered at Blue Pictures Cinema, City Mall, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. ‘Unforgivable’, a film filled with humour, suspense, kept viewers who attended the premiere glued to their seats throughout its duration. The hall echoed intermittently with laughter, and then total silence as Unforgivable took through its unexpected twists and turns.

Produced and directed by Osezuah Elimihe under Aisre Pictures, in conjunction with Megalectrics Ltd (Operators of Classic FM 97.3 & The Beat 99.9FM, Lagos Talks, and Naija FM), artistes that featured in the film include Theo Lawson, Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Jude Orhorha, Victor Eriabie, Ijeoma Richards, Mercy Isoyip, Anthonia Okojie, Emeka Okoye, Kokoette Omoinyang, and Joseph Ajah. Others are Joseph Momodu, Aaron Sunday & Moses Nwosu, Osasu Esemuede, Linda Igwe & Alloysius Onyejegbu among others.

“Unforgivable is about a young man who, though raised with a golden spoon by responsible parents, has issues with ladies and is charged to court for raping the lady after his heart. Realising to his chagrin that his father hired his ex, a top-notch lawyer in matters of rape and murder cases to defend, he refuses her representation in court but prefers to represent himself instead.

The story goes on to show an untrained man defending himself against a team of trained lawyers on a case of rape where his liberty for life is at stake. “There are actions that friends will do against their friends but even at that people should have the capacity to forgive, even at that if you don’t forgive, you won’t grow beyond that point at which that thing happened to you. I urge people not to allow public opinion to becloud their actions.

People have been condemned in public opinion courts, If you don’t have personal facts don’t join the group of public opinion to condemn people,” Elimihe said. In the movie Edafe Iwhiwhu hammers on a gender crack in the Nigerian Judicial system and earns himself a contempt of court sentence. That is strike one.

The game has not even begun! Ijeoma Richard, who played the role of the judge, said it was a good thing working with different colleagues and everybody was happy during the project.

She added that the only challenge she had during the shooting of the movie was when they “stayed beyond midnight to shoot the movie but it was really interesting.” Osasu Esemude, who played the role of Ife, said: “The movie is about two cousins who are doing what they are not supposed to do and it leads to accusation of rape. My take on the movie is that do not rape and don’t accuse people falsely of rape.

It is a very sensitive issue that should be discussed in the society.” For Anthonia Ani, it was a great experience to be among the cast. “I commend the producer and director for giving me the opportunity to feature in the movie and I thank my colleagues who brought out the best in me. My take on the movie is that people should watch the movie and they should learn a lot of things relating to rape,” Ani said. The movie, Unforgivable, is distributed by Blue Pictures Distributions, and it is available nationwide from today, Friday July 28, 2023.