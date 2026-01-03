Stimulating Conversations On History, Identity As Kenn Ebbi Unveils New Book ‘Brand Or Bland’

It was a brilliant and stimulating conversation on history, identity, creativity and the uneasy relationship between Nigeria’s cultural strengths and its national image, at the presentation of a new book by brand strategist, Kenn Ebbi, titled ‘Brand or Bland’, held recently at The Art Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The book launch drew a diverse audience of brand professionals, researchers, policymakers, creatives and business leaders. Alongside the unveiling of the book was a destination branding exhibition featuring monuments and cultural references, reinforcing the event’s central concern with how societies remember, define and project themselves.

Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Onyekwere Ogba, set the tone with a reflection on his first encounter with Mr. Ebbi’s ‘Brand or Bland’. He added that reading the book, however, proved unexpectedly demanding: “When I started reading it, the only thing that came to my mind was that I was reading an engineering course without studying MTH101 or PHY101,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The difficulty, he not- ed, was also a testament to the intellectual labour behind the work. He added that the book had a practical effect on him even be- fore the event, recounting how he deliberated over his appearance on the day. “For about two years, I have not worn a suit,” he said, “but today I told myself, this is your chance for rebranding.”

According to him, the experience reinforced a simple but powerful lesson: “If you read books, they change your perception, and that is exactly what Brand or Bland did for me today.” That theme of perception and the consequences of unexamined narratives was taken further by the founder of the Centre for Research, Information Management and Media Development (CRIMMD), Dr. James Raphael, who spoke on history, memory and the cost of accepting stories at face value without verification.

Dr. Raphael explained that his work began as a personal effort to tell Nigerian stories to his children, but in a way that departed from what he described as inherited inaccuracies. “Most of the time, we don’t try to verify those stories. We just swallow them,” he said.

Using the example of Mungo Park, Dr. Raphael challenged one of the most enduring lessons taught in Nigerian schools. He stated that Park never claimed to have discovered the River Niger, noting that historical records show he only set out to discover its source.

“He said, ‘And I set forth to discover the source of River Niger,’” James explained. “But today, all of us grew up being told that Mungo Park discovered River Niger, and we believed it, and now we are telling our children the same wrong story.” He observed what he described as a deep institutional failure in Nigeria’s treatment of creativity and national symbols.

He also noted his research into the origin of Nigeria’s coat of arms, adding that for 60 years after independence, there was no publicly known record of who de- signed it. “Nigeria used the coat of arms as a symbol of authority. But for 60 years, there was no record of who designed it,” he said, noting that his search led him from Nigerian archives to the College of Arms in London, which eventually produced a file on the Nigerian coat of arms.

The discovery, according to him, raised troubling questions: “Why is it that the Nigerian government never made any effort to find out who designed our symbol of authority? Symbols are not decorative but foundational to state legitimacy.”

He also noted that research had shown the name “Nigeria” existed decades before Flora Shaw popularised it, challenging another widely accepted narrative. Former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Austin Tam-George, broadened the discussion by situating Nigeria’s branding challenge within a global context. Drawing from international examples, he argued that strong national brands are the result of deliberate, long-term choices rather than natural endowments.

Tam-George cited Taiwan as a case study, describing its difficult geography, frequent natural disasters and lack of natural resources, adding, “They even have to import sand and gravel.” Despite these limitations, Taiwan invested strategically in education and technology, becoming a global leader in microchip production.

“You cannot invent or even use computers without microchips,” Tam-George said, noting that the United States depends heavily on Taiwan’s output. According to him, that strategic value explains Taiwan’s global relevance and the geo- political tensions surrounding it.

Mr. Tam-George also referenced Italy’s reputation for precision craftsmanship and Barcelona’s meticulous documentation of its past and future as examples of branding rooted in continuity and foresight. Recalling a visit to Barcelona, he described being shown records not only of what the city looked like a century ago but also projections of what it was expected to become decades into the future.

Continuing, Tam- George cautioned against confusing branding with propaganda. He argued that branding must be grounded in integrity and an honest acknowledgment of problems. “ In his address, Mr. Ebbi spoke on the core thesis of his book, ‘Brand or Bland’, arguing that nations, like individuals and organisations, cannot build meaningful brands without authenticity.

He said global brands are immediately associated with their countries of origin, noting that names like Ford or Mercedes instantly evoke specific national identities. Nigeria, he argued, has failed to establish its own brand icons at a similar level. According to him, “A brand cannot work outside of its people. The people are the ones that make the brand work.”

Mr. Ebbi rejected the idea that natural resources could serve as the foundation of national branding, insisting that authenticity lies in people, not commodities, noting, “It can never be about oil. Everybody has some sort of resource, but a Nigerian will remain a Nigerian. That is authentic.”

He also criticised attempts to fabricate branding narratives disconnected from lived realities, citing discussions around business tourism and infrastructure as examples of misplaced priorities in a country where the ease of doing business remains abysmally low.

A significant portion of Mr. Ebbi’s presentation focused on what he described as Nigeria’s defining cultural traits. He identified the “I-better-pass-my neighbour” syndrome as both a weakness and a strength, manifesting in everyday competition but also driving excellence.

Former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, reinforced the conversation by drawing a clear distinction between reputation and branding, arguing that many individuals and institutions mistake visibility for substance.

He said reputation is largely about perception how people see you while a brand is rooted in the value you consistently bring to the table. “Perception can be a subset of a brand, but perception itself is not a brand,” he said, stressing that constant public presence without impact amounts to emptiness.

Dr. Peterside noted that strong global brands are immediately associated with value and national identity because they have been built on consistent delivery rather than symbolism. Referring to Ford, Mercedes and Toyota (Land Cruiser), he said each name evokes not just a country of origin but a clear competence American industrial strength, German engineering precision and rugged reliability.

These associations, he argued, are not accidental but the result of long-term value creation. In contrast, he criticised Nigeria’s dependence on exporting crude petroleum, describing it as a weak branding proposition because it reflects little innovation or value addition. “If you talk about exporting petroleum products, you are not bringing any value to the table,” he said.