Still on Yahaya Bello’s Legacies in Kogi State

On Monday, November 11, 2019, I wrote a very critical article on the government of Kogi State at the time. In my opinion, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had not done enough to lift the poor condition of the state’s infrastructure and nearly 30 years after the state was created, the capital, Lokoja, still looked like a fishing settlement. The piece, published in TheNEWS, went with the title ‘Ajaokuta: The tragedy of Yahaya Bello’s misgovernance’. My concern was the poor manner in which the government in a state reeling in unemployment, lack of any visible industrial base and few opportunities for private commercial activity, was treating the industrial strip that was rising in Ajaokuta. It was easy to conclude that if it was a true reflection of the governor’s attitude to infrastructural development in the state, then he had no business being on the ballot for reelection in a few months.

The gigantic Federal Government- owned steel complex in Ajaokuta is still lying comatose, but beside it, however, a new industrial complex had arisen, attracting multi-million-Dollar investments from Nigerian industrialists and the ubiquitous Chinese. Giant ceramics factories were springing up along the major road in Ajaokuta, covering over five-kilometer on both sides before the bridge across the River Niger, the same stretch where the road is most horrendous. The raw materials for ceramics abound in the area, and though the cluster of industries utilising the raw material is impressive, it is still a tip of the iceberg compared to what is to come in the future. With such potential, it was a paradox that the state would do so little to encourage the firms and embrace the opportunities in the complex. The road in that same 5-kilometer stretch represented the worst anywhere in Nigeria. It was so bad that motorists queued for hours on that bad stretch, with some inside the hollow craters in the median. Kogi State is strategically located in the centre of Nigeria, but commuting through its cities was always a nightmare.

If the traffic in Lokoja, Okene and Kabba are bad, that of Ajaokuta was horrifying at the time if you add the hundreds of trucks and articulated vehicles that now converge there, waiting to move ceramic products from the factories. Ajaokuta was not an isolated case as the Zariagi-Kabba road and the Kabba-Isanlu- Egbe road were also impassable. Anyways, that was the background to the piece I wrote over 50 months ago. Suffice it to say that Yahaya Bello was eventually on the ballot against my recommendation, and he won his reelection convincingly in 2019, and many say his last four-year tenure was markedly different from his first. The visit by officials of the Nigerian Guild of Editors penultimate weekend was an opportunity to see what changed. Lokoja may not have changed dramatically, but the expansion of the major internal road has eased movement of traffic, just like the state’s first flyover at Ganaja junction improved substantially on the flow of vehicular traffic.

The Muhammadu Buhari Complex, which compares well with the popular Eagle Square in Abuja, gives the capital a venue to host major outdoor events. Apart from the new look of the hitherto bad portion of Ajaokuta road, the 31-kilometer Itakpe Junction-Okene Road is the other critical intervention in the state road network. There are, however, a few other shining lights in the administration’s records, and the investments in healthcare and education readily come to mind to counter whatever deficit his administration recorded in the area of infrastructural development. The establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, and the Kogi State University, Kabba, easily stands out as notable legacies of the Bello administration. CUSTECH, which sits on a land area of nearly 400 hectares in Osara, along the Okene-Lokoja road, is a well-conceived tertiary institution with well laid out road networks and imposing buildings. Conceived in 2000, the university commenced academic activities in 2021; today, it has nearly 3000 students in the 7 faculties so far approved by the National Universities Commission. The Kogi State University, Kabba, which he also established last July, has also taken off to a convincing start, holding its first matriculation last January.

Only the six gigantic teaching and referral hospitals spread across the state – two per senatorial district – come close to the universities in terms of magnitude and strategic importance. One impressive aspect of the universities’ curricula is the deliberate effort to align some of their faculties and departments with immediate and long-term needs of the state. In CUSTECH for instance, while the usual courses are offered, there is a deliberate effort to promote studies on mining, material and metallurgical engineering, marine engineering and petroleum, all of which speak to the natural endowments of Kogi State. Indeed, Yahaya Bello did well in the field of education: primary, secondary, and tertiary. Though he only inherited the one established by Prince Abubakar Audu in Ayangba, it is to his credit that Kogi State has today joined the few states in Nigeria that boast a state university in every senatorial district. Has my assessment of the man’s perfor- mance changed? Maybe. But it did him no credit that his above-average performance was largely subsumed under the perception of his overbearing persona.